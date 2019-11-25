Trump's former White House counsel must comply with subpoena to testify, judge rules

Former White House counsel Don McGahn must comply with a congressional subpoena seeking his testimony about U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to impede the now-completed federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, a judge ruled Monday.

In an important case about presidential powers, U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Washington, D.C., rejected the Trump administration's legal claim that current and former senior White House officials cannot be compelled to testify before Congress.

"Executive branch officials are not absolutely immune from compulsory congressional process — no matter how many times the executive branch has asserted as much over the years — even if the president expressly directs such officials' noncompliance," Jackson wrote, adding that "this result is unavoidable as a matter of basic constitutional law."

McGahn, who left his post in October 2018, last May defied a subpoena from the Democratic-led House of Representatives judiciary committee for testimony. The subpoena was issued months before the House opened an impeachment inquiry in September into the Republican president's actions concerning Ukraine. The committee sued McGahn in August to try to enforce the subpoena.

The judge also wrote that "compulsory appearance by dint of a subpoena is a legal construct, not a political one, and per the Constitution, no one is above the law."

The judge said she was not addressing the separate issue of whether McGahn could withhold information by citing executive privilege, which is intended to keep confidential the nature of discussions between a president and close aides.

Jackson's ruling concerns only McGahn's testimony. But by rejecting Trump's key legal argument for defying congressional subpoenas it could give other former and current presidential advisers a legal basis for co-operating with the ongoing House impeachment inquiry, legal experts said.

The Trump administration has refused to co-operate with the impeachment inquiry as well as other Democratic-led investigations and has directed current and former officials to defy subpoenas for documents and testimony. There are other legal fights over subpoenas seeking Trump tax and financial records.

McGahn emerged as a pivotal figure in the 448-page report completed in March by former special counsel Robert Mueller that detailed Russian interference in the 2016 election, through a campaign of hacking and propaganda, as well as extensive contacts between Trump's campaign and Moscow.

Mueller's report, released in redacted form in April, revealed about 10 instances in which Trump took actions aimed at impeding the investigation. Mueller did not exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice, though attorney general William Barr, a Trump appointee, afterward decided that the president had not committed obstruction.

When the committee sued McGahn in August, it said it needed to speak with him to help lawmakers decide whether to include Trump's actions toward the Mueller investigation as part of an impeachment inquiry.

According to the Mueller report, McGahn told Mueller's team that Trump repeatedly instructed him to have the special counsel removed and then asked him to deny having been so instructed when word of the action emerged in news reports. McGahn did not carry out either instruction.

McGahn's relationship with Trump was strained by events of the Mueller investigation. Trump replaced him with Pat Cipollone, who still holds the job.

Several aides and advisers to Trump were charged in the Mueller investigation. All but two pleaded guilty, while longtime adviser Roger Stone and former campaign chair Paul Manafort were convicted by juries. Mueller said he found insufficient evidence to charge Trump with criminal conspiracy concerning Russia.

Impeachment report to come early next month, Schiff says

House of Representatives intelligence committee head Adam Schiff said the panels involved in the impeachment probe into Trump would send a report to the House judiciary committee after lawmakers come back from the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

Producing the report is a prerequisite for a possible vote in the Democratic-led House on articles of impeachment — formal charges — against the Republican president.

In a letter to members of Congress, Schiff said "this is an urgent matter that cannot wait if we are to protect the nation's security and the integrity of our elections."

'This is an urgent matter that cannot wait,' House intelligence committee head Adam Schiff said about a report on the impeachment inquiry into Trump. (Andrew Harrer/Pool via Reuters)

Schiff said the probe is continuing and investigators might still hold further depositions or hearings. He said evidence gathered so far was strong, despite the Trump administration having refused to hand over any documents requested under subpoena.

"The testimony and documents we have succeeded in acquiring reveal a fact patter that is overwhelming, unchallenged, and damning," Schiff said in the letter.

If the articles of impeachment are approved, the Senate, controlled by Republicans, would then hold a trial on whether to convict Trump and remove him from office.

Republicans have shown little inclination toward removing Trump, who is seeking re-election in 2020. Trump denies wrongdoing and he — and many of his fellow Republicans in Congress — have dismissed the inquiry as a sham, hoax or effort by Democrats to overturn the result of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The inquiry centres on a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden as well as a discredited conspiracy theory promoted by Trump that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Hunter Biden had sat on the board of the Burisma Ukrainian energy company.