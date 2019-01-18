The direct implicating of U.S. President Donald Trump in a crime. Multiple sources and documentation corroborating the alleged evidence. And a strong implication that special counsel Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia team already knows it all.

If true, an explosive report by Buzzfeed News that Trump told his former fixer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about the Trump Tower Moscow deal isn't just another bombshell.

It's perhaps the bombshell of the Trump presidency: the kind of black-and-white revelation of obstruction of justice that would be impossible to dismiss.

The latest reports suggest Cohen testified falsely to Congress in 2017 about a secret real-estate deal in Russia while the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign was in full swing. This could lead to a strong push for the House of Representatives to vote to impeach, according to some senior Democratic lawmakers, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro.

'It's going to happen'

The impeachment process doesn't automatically mean removal from office. That requires a two-thirds vote to convict the president in the Senate, which is under Republican control and thus unlikely to support such a move.

But the whiff of impeachment is getting stronger, and the allegations in the Buzzfeed report could be the "smoking gun," said Allan Lichtman, a political forecaster with American University and the author of The Case for Impeachment.

"Absolutely, it's going to happen," he said. "I think we're closer now. We can certainly start an impeachment inquiry in the House Judiciary Committee because it's their duty to investigate."

A key passage from Buzzfeed's story strongly suggests that Mueller's office, which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential vote, is already tugging at the same strand:

"The special counsel's office learned about Trump's directive for Cohen to lie to Congress through interviews with multiple witnesses from the Trump Organization and internal company emails, text messages, and a cache of other documents. Cohen then acknowledged those instructions during his interviews with that office."

Directing Cohen to lie under oath to Congress amounts to perjury and possibly witness tampering. It would also make for a "plain, slam-dunk" case for those crimes as well as for conspiracy and likely aiding and abetting perjury, tweeted Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

If Buzzfeed's reporting bears out, impeachment for Trump would have strong precedent, Lichtman said, though it hasn't resulted in removal from office before for any president.

American University professor Allan Lichtman, author of The Case for Impeachment, has laid out 8 reasons U.S. President Donald Trump will be impeached. (Paul J. Richards, AFP/Getty)

There have been two modern-era impeachments — Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton. The article of impeachment that drove the process for Nixon by the House Judiciary Committee in 1974 concerned his attempt to suborn perjury from those involved in the Watergate break-in.

Clinton was impeached for committing perjury over an extramarital affair, with Republicans arguing that perjury is perjury, no matter the underlying substance.

"But in the Clinton case, we were talking about covering up a private sexual affair, not covering up the subversion of our democracy with Russia," Lichtman said. "This seems a thousand times more serious."

Buzzfeed's exclusive was wrtten by seasoned investigative journalists. Their report cites two anonymous federal law-enforcement officials reportedly involved in an investigation into the matter.

Trump had said repeatedly during the campaign that he had no business in Russia.

'Pressure is going to start to mount'

On Friday, Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani dismissed allegations the president coached Cohen for his testimony as "categorically false."

There are already strong allegations that the president violated campaign finance laws, with respect to the payment of hush money to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels. Stories that Trump committed crimes are mounting, "and it's starting to make people antsy about holding off on impeachment," said William Yeomans, who served 26 years in the U.S. Department of Justice.

Michael Cohen gets into an elevator at Trump Tower on Dec. 12, 2016 in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

As the legislative check on the presidency, he said, congressional Democrats will be compelled to exercise their constitutional obligation to launch an inquiry — at least to determine whether impeachment is appropriate.

"We're pretty much there," Yeomans said. "If this is corroborated in a really credible way, I think the pressure is going to mount to start the impeachment inquiry. I think it has to."

Obstruction of justice

There's no debate that the allegations described in the report would constitute a crime. Not even William Barr, Trump's nominee to be attorney general, would dispute that, noted Jonathan Turley, a leading constitutional scholar who testified this week during Barr's Senate confirmation hearings.

"One of the things I discussed, and one of the things [Barr] discussed in the Senate is how suborning perjury would be a clear federal crime of a president, but also a possible basis for obstruction of justice," Turley said in an interview. "William Barr specifically already addressed that issue."

An exchange between Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Barr this week crystallized Barr's views.

U.S. attorney general nominee William Barr speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. Barr served as attorney general under George H.W. Bush. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)

"You also said that a President or any person convincing a witness to change testimony would be obstruction, is that right?" Klobuchar asked.

"Yes," Barr testified.

No capable legal mind would dispute that encouraging someone to lie under oath during sworn testimony meets the "quintessential definition of obstruction," said Susan Low Bloch, a professor of constitutional law at Georgetown University who testified during the Clinton impeachment proceedings.

"I'm glad Barr said that, and I think it's right," Bloch said. "But I'm sure it makes Trump wonder whether he picked the right guy."

While it's the House's duty to investigate, she said, it would be "improper" for Democrats, despite political pressure, to pursue an impeachment vote unless there's enough evidence to convict in the Senate.

The degree to which Trump's presidency would be in jeopardy depends largely on independent corroboration of Buzzfeed's story.

Bill Clinton pauses a moment while being asked about former White House intern Monica Lewinsky at a press conference on March 5, 1999. (Stephen Jaffe/AFP/Getty Images)

Legislators will be looking for corroboration that can go beyond just Cohen's word, given how tainted his reputation has become. Cohen has already pleaded guilty to lying to Congress. He is now cooperating with Mueller's investigation into Trump's alleged campaign collusion with the Russians.

Turley noted that Cohen, "a serial liar and a felon," represents a major liability for the report's credibility. All of which makes Cohen's scheduled appointment to testify before Congress on Feb. 7 more interesting.