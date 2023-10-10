Trump's civil fraud trial resumes with former finance chief to testify

As Donald Trump's longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg helped spare his real estate empire from its last existential threat, staving off insolvency after casino bankruptcies and an airline failure in the 1990s.

After a recent jail stint for tax fraud, Weisselberg is front and centre again, set to testify Tuesday in the civil trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James's fraud lawsuit against the Republican former president and the Trump Organization.

Weisselberg, also a defendant in the lawsuit, is expected to testify about his role in preparing Trump's annual financial statements — including conversations they had while finalizing the documents, which were given to banks, insurers and others to make deals and secure loans.

James's lawsuit alleges that Weisselberg engineered Trump's financial statements to meet his demands that they show increases in his net worth and signed off on lofty valuations for assets despite appraisals to the contrary.

Trump not expected

Trump, who attended the first three days of the non-jury trial last week in Manhattan, is not expected to return to court to see his former chief financial officer testify. An appeals court rejected Trump's bid Friday to halt the trial while he fights a pretrial ruling that could strip him of Trump Tower and other properties.

Weisselberg, 76, has laid low since leaving a New York City jail six months ago after serving 100 days for dodging taxes on $1.7 million US in job perks, including a Manhattan apartment, luxury cars for him and his wife and his grandchildren's school tuition.

"Over the last number of months, it's been, I'm sure, well-documented and well-known that I've been through quite a bit," Weisselberg testified in a May deposition in the civil case.

Allen Weisselberg is seen behind Donald Trump in this 2016 photo. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Weisselberg testified that he was having trouble sleeping, started seeing a therapist and was taking a generic form of Valium as he tried to "re-acclimate myself back to society."

Weisselberg has not given interviews or commented publicly since leaving jail.

Trump, in his deposition in April, said of his former lieutenant: "He was with me for a long time. He was liked. He was respected. Now, he's gone through hell and back. What's happened to him is very sad."

Controller's testimony

Jeffrey McConney, the Trump Organization's longtime controller, testified at the civil trial Friday that Weisselberg asked him to assist him in committing tax fraud on multiple occasions, including changing payroll records to hide perks and giving his wife a cheque for a no-show job so she could qualify for Social Security benefits.

Those allegations, which were also at the heart of the Trump Organization's criminal conviction last year, are not part of the civil case. McConney said he helped Weisselberg because he feared being fired if he refused.

In a pretrial ruling last month, Judge Arthur Engoron found that Trump and other defendants, including Weisselberg, committed years of fraud by exaggerating the value of Trump's assets and net worth on his financial statements.

As punishment, Engoron ordered that a court-appointed receiver take control of some Trump companies, putting the future of Trump Tower and other marquee properties in doubt. An appeals court on Friday blocked enforcement of that aspect of Engoron's ruling, at least for now.

The civil trial concerns allegations of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records. James is seeking $250 million in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in New York.

At his May deposition, Weisselberg recalled how Trump would sometimes underline or write a question mark next to values he disagreed with, and would quibble about the language the financial statements used to describe his properties.

"I might say 'beautiful.' He might say 'magnificent,'" Weisselberg testified. "I might say 'it was cute.' He would say 'it's incredible.'"