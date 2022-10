Trump scheduled to give deposition today in defamation case tied to rape allegation

Donald Trump was scheduled to give a deposition on Wednesday in a defamation lawsuit brought in New York by writer E. Jean Carroll after the former president denied having raped her.

Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, sued Trump in Manhattan federal court in November 2019, five months after he denied raping her in the mid-1990s. In denying the allegations, Trump said at the time that Carroll was "not my type."

Trump has accused Carroll of making up the original accusation and said the courts should have thrown out the lawsuit. Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, has called the case "entirely without merit."

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan last week denied Trump's bid to delay the case, stating that subjecting Trump to a deposition in the case would not impose an "undue burden" on him. An Oct. 19 date was set for Trump's deposition.

Trump had argued that the case should be put on hold while an appeals court decides whether he was acting in his official capacity as president when he called Carroll a liar. His lawyers have argued that Trump was shielded from Carroll's lawsuit by a federal law providing immunity to government employees from defamation claims.

But Trump has potentially opened himself up to legal complications by continuing to rail against Carroll's allegations, now as a private citizen, on his Truth Social site.

More legal action planned

As well, Carroll has said she plans to sue Trump on Nov. 24 for battery and inflicting emotional distress. On that date, a recently enacted New York state law gives victims of sexual misconduct a one-year window to sue over alleged sexual misconduct even if the statute of limitations has expired.

Carroll, 78, has accused Trump of raping her in late 1995 or early 1996 in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan. Trump has accused her of concocting the rape claim to sell her book.

Carroll previously told CBC Radio that she was prompted to come forward after the revelations of the #MeToo movement, and the realization that she had been answering letters about abuse in her Elle column for years.

"I felt [readers] were owed the truth about the person they're writing to," she said.

Carroll's allegation is the most serious of more than a dozen accusations of past sexual misconduct levelled at Trump since he announced his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has denied all the allegations.

The other allegations directed at Trump generally involved groping and kissing without consent. Trump was caught boasting on tape in 2005 about grabbing women by their genitals and kissing them without permission, an utterance that became public knowledge in the final stages of the 2016 presidential campaign.