Trump says Democrats using 'con game' to sink Kavanaugh's nomination

U.S. President Donald Trump accused Democrats on Tuesday of using a "con game" to scuttle Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination and disparaged the account of the second woman accusing the judge of sexual misconduct, saying she herself conceded she was "totally inebriated and all messed up."

Trump's remarks came as Republicans worked to shore up support for Kavanaugh, whose march toward confirmation by the Senate has been rocked by allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct from two women.

On Friday, Trump had mocked claims by Kavanaugh's chief accuser of a sexual assault at a 1980s high school party, tweeting that she would have reported the incident to police if it was "as bad as she says."

While other Republicans have sought to undermine the women's accounts, Trump has gone further. Most Republican lawmakers have been less acerbic in challenging the women's credibility, mindful of upcoming midterms elections on Nov. 6 in which many female voters are already expected to abandon Republican candidates because of hostility toward Trump.

In remarks to reporters at the United Nations, Trump took aim at Deborah Ramirez, Kavanaugh's second accuser.

She told The New Yorker that at a party both attended as Yale freshmen in the 1980s, a drunken Kavanaugh placed his penis in front of her and caused her to involuntarily touch it. She's said she was inebriated as well and has admitted to holes in her memory of some details.

"She said well it might not be him, and there were gaps, and she was totally inebriated and all messed up," Trump told reporters.

Kavanaugh and his chief accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, are due to testify before the Senate judiciary committee on Thursday. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press)

"She doesn't know it was him but it might have been him and 'Oh gee let's not make him a Supreme Court judge because of that.' This is a con game being played by the Democrats."

Trump called Kavanaugh "just a wonderful human being" and suggested that Democrats were skeptical of Ramirez, saying, "They don't believe it themselves." He said rejecting Kavanaugh would be "a horrible insult" and "a very dangerous game" for the U.S.

Crucial hearing Thursday

Trump spoke two days before the Senate Judiciary Committee plans a pivotal, election-season hearing at which both Kavanaugh and his chief accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, are due to testify separately.

That session looms as a do-or-die wild card for Kavanaugh in which a split-second facial expression, a tear or a choice of words by either witness could prove decisive.

The hearing holds peril for Republicans as well. Fearful of letting the all-male roster of the panel's GOP majority question Ford, Republicans have hired an outside female attorney to do it. The name of the attorney was not released.

Ford has said Kavanaugh tried removing her clothes and covered her mouth to prevent screams after he pinned her on a bed during a high school party.

Kavanaugh, 53, a judge on the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals, has denied both women's stories.

Earlier, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, accused Democrats of railroading Kavanaugh by using decades-old, "vague, unsubstantiated and uncorroborated" claims of sexual misconduct.

The leader of the chamber's Democrats fired back, demanding that McConnell apologize to Ford for his assertion that Democrats are using the allegations to wage a smear campaign against the nominee.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accused Democrats of using "vague, unsubstantiated and uncorroborated" claims of sexual misconduct to railroad Kavanaugh's confirmation process. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said McConnell's comment "demeans many, many women" who have gone public with sexual harassment accusations, saying, "They're doing a noble thing."

On the Senate floor, McConnell tried undermining Kavanaugh's accusers' stories but also focused on the need to treat Kavanaugh fairly.

"Vague, unsubstantiated, and uncorroborated allegations of 30-plus-year-old misconduct, where all the supposed witnesses either totally deny it or can't confirm it, is nowhere near grounds to nullify someone's career or destroy their good name," McConnell said.

Kavanaugh repeats denial on Fox

Despite the forceful rhetoric and solid Kavanaugh support by most Republicans, the positions of several Republican senators remained unclear Monday, including Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Jeff Flake of Arizona and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Republicans control the Senate by a razor-thin 51-49 margin and defections by any two Republican senators would kill Kavanaugh's nomination if all Democrats vote "no."

In a Fox News interview Monday night, Kavanaugh said he would not let "false accusations drive me out of this process." Agreeing to a television interview was an extraordinary step for a high court nominee.

Kavanaugh said in the interview that he wasn't questioning that Ford, his initial accuser, may have been sexually assaulted in her life. But he added, "What I know is I've never sexually assaulted anyone," a remarkable assertion for a nominee to the nation's highest court.