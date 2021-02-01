Trump names new impeachment lawyers after several part from his defence team

Donald Trump on Sunday named two lawyers to his impeachment defence team, one day after it was revealed that the former U.S. president had parted ways with an earlier set of attorneys.

The two lawyers representing him will be David Schoen, an Alabama attorney, and Bruce Castor, a former prosecutor in Pennsylvania.

"The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history. It is strong and resilient. A document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisanship yet again, and always," said Castor, who served as district attorney for Montgomery County, outside of Philadelphia, from 2000 to 2008.

Trump's team revealed Saturday that several South Carolina lawyers who were set to represent him at the trial starting next week were no longer participating.

Trump, the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice, is set to stand trial in the Senate on a charge that he incited his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as lawmakers met to certify Joe Biden's electoral victory.

Former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor is seen after a pre-trail hearing for entertainer Bill Cosby and his sexual assault case in Norristown, Pa., in February 2016. (Clem Murray/Getty Images)

Republicans and Trump aides have made clear that they intend to make a simple argument in the trial: Trump's trial is unconstitutional because he is no longer in office. Legal scholars say there is no bar to an impeachment trial despite Trump having left the White House.

"The Democrats' efforts to impeach a president who has already left office is totally unconstitutional and so bad for our country," Trump adviser Jason Miller has said.

Castor is as well-known in Pennsylvania for a case that he did not bring as he is for any of the prosecutions that he brought. He declined to charge actor Bill Cosby after a woman went to police in suburban Philadelphia in 2005 to say that Cosby had drugged and molested her a year earlier.

A new prosecutor arrested Cosby in 2015 after documents from her 2005 civil suit against Cosby were unsealed, revealing Cosby's damaging testimony about sexual encounters with the woman, Andrea Constand, and others.