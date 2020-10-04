Since the revelation early Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania tested positive for COVID-19, a number of cases have been confirmed among those who have had close contact with Trump.

Many of them had attended an event at the White House Rose Garden on Sept. 26, where Trump officially nominated Amy Coney Barrett for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Here is a list of people who have tested positive so far:

Hope Hicks

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks was the first to confirm her diagnosis on Thursday, which prompted the president and his wife to also get tested.

It is not clear how or when the president was exposed. However, Hicks travelled with Trump on many occasions in the past week, including a trip to Ohio for the first presidential debate with Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday, Sept 29.

Everyone admitted to the debate hall was supposed to have been tested in advance and also follow safe social measures such as physical distancing, hand sanitizing and face covering, but most of Trump's family and senior staff took off their masks for the duration of the debate, violating the rules.

Hicks also joined the president, as well as others, on Marine One, the presidential helicopter, for a 15-minute flight to Air Force One aircraft at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday.

Later that same day, Hicks reported she was feeling unwell.

Melania Trump and the president

Hours after Hicks' positive diagnosis, the president and his wife also announced they had tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a tweet at 1 a.m. on Friday, Melania Trump confirmed her and her husband will be self-isolating and starting the recovery process.

As too many Americans have done this year, <a href="https://twitter.com/POTUS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@potus</a> & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. —@FLOTUS

Later that day, the president's wife tweeted that she was experiencing "mild symptoms" but was "overall feeling good and postponing all upcoming engagements."

Trump and his wife, along with 150 other people, attended last weekend's Rose Garden ceremony. According to the president of the University of Notre Dame, Rev. John Jenkins, few attendees at the event wore masks as some guests were told it was safe to take them off after they received tests upon arrival.

Melania is currently at home recovering while her husband is at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.

Bill Stepien

Bill Stepien, who has been managing Trump's re-election campaign, received his positive test results on Friday night, a campaign spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press.

Stepien had recently travelled with the president to Ohio for the debate. He was also aboard Air Force One with Trump in late August after a campaign rally.

Kellyanne Conway

Former White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway announced her diagnosis late Friday. In a tweet, she stated that her symptoms were "mild" but she was "feeling fine."

Conways was also among Saturday's Rose Garden attendees.

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. <br><br>As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️ —@KellyannePolls

Mike Lee

Utah Sen. Mike Lee said he would be in quarantine for the next 10 days and working from home after receiving a positive test for the novel virus on Friday.

Lee was at the Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony and did not wear a mask. On Saturday, he said he had "symptoms consistent with longtime allergies."

Chris Christie

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who was at the Rose Garden event and was seen interacting in close proximity to several people, tweeted that he has checked himself into the Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey after testing positive, experiencing mild symptoms and consulting with his doctors.

"Due to my history of asthma, we decided this is an important precautionary measure," Christie tweeted.

Thom Tillis

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis said his COVID-19 test came back positive on Friday night and tweeted that he was feeling well and had "no symptoms." But by the next day, Tillis said he had "mild symptoms."

He was among the 150 guests who had attended the nomination of Barrett; however, Tillis wore a mask during the event.

Ron Johnson

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson announced on Saturday morning that he tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently asymptomatic.

He was the third Republican senator to test positive for the virus in a span of roughly 24 hours. Johnson will remain in isolation until given the all-clear by his doctors.

Ronna McDaniel

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel confirmed her positive diagnosis on Friday after getting tested for the virus on Wednesday.

She was last seen with Trump at a fundraiser on Sept. 25. She flew to her home in Michigan the next day and received her positive result. McDaniel has been at her home since Saturday.

Rev. John Jenkins

University of Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins was one of the many guests who had attended the Rose Garden nomination ceremony and announced his positive test results for the coronavirus on Friday.

BREAKING: Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins, who was at the WH SCOTUS announcement on Saturday and was criticized for not wearing a mask and shaking hands, has tested positive for COVID-19.<br><br>This was just sent out to the campus.<br><br>Unclear if he had it during the WH event. <a href="https://t.co/2cR4eaVMzb">pic.twitter.com/2cR4eaVMzb</a> —@jackmjenkins

He issued an apology to the Notre Dame community for failing to wear a mask during that event while shaking hands with various people.

Nicholas Luna

Deputy assistant and personal aide to President Trump, Nick Luna, tested positive for COVID-19 after having travelled with him several times recently, a White House official said Saturday night.