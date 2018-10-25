China denies spying on Trump's cellphone, suggests change of phones

China on Thursday denounced a U.S. newspaper report that it is listening to President Donald Trump's phone calls, and suggested he exchange his iPhone for a cellphone made by Chinese manufacturer Huawei.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters that the journalists behind the report in the New York Times "are sparing no efforts to win the Academy Award for best screenplay."

"Firstly, the New York Times should know that such [a] report just provides another piece of evidence that the NYT is making fake news," Hua said at a daily news briefing.

"Secondly, I suggest they replace their iPhone with Huawei ones if they are really concerned about security issues," Hua said.

A 2012 report by a congressional panel said Huawei's equipment was a security risk.

If the U.S. is still concerned about security, Trump could "abandon all modern communication devices and cut off contact with the outside completely," she said.

The Times reported that American intelligence reports said Chinese and Russian spies are listening in when Trump calls friends on one of his iPhones and is using the information to try to influence him and have an impact on administration policy.

Repeated warnings

Trump's aides have repeatedly warned him that his cellphone calls are not secure and that Russian spies routinely eavesdrop on the conversations, but they say the president still refuses to give up his cellular phones, the Times reported, citing officials.

The officials said U.S. spy agencies had learned from people in foreign governments and by intercepting communications from foreign officials that China and Russia were listening to the president's calls.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the Times report.

But Trump pushed back against the idea that he uses insecure cellphones, tweeting Thursday that he rarely uses a cellphone and when he does it is "government authorized."

The New York Times has a new Fake Story that now the Russians and Chinese (glad they finally added China) are listening to all of my calls on cellphones. Except that I rarely use a cellphone, & when I do it’s government authorized. I like Hard Lines. Just more made up Fake News! —@realDonaldTrump

China has a sophisticated approach toward the intercepted calls and is seeking to use them to determine what Trump thinks, whom he listens to and how best to sway him, the Times reported, citing the officials.

Concerns have been raised on several occasions this year about cellphone surveillance activity in the Washington area. The Department of Homeland Security said in a letter to several senators in March that it had observed activity in Washington consistent with mobile subscriber identity catchers.



The Washington Post reported in June that a federal study found signs of sophisticated cellphone spying near the White House and other sensitive locations last year.