Lawyer urges jury to make Donald Trump pay for 'storm of hate' hurled at writer

Former U.S. president Donald Trump stormed out of closing arguments at his defamation trial Friday as a lawyer for writer E. Jean Carroll urged a jury to award at least $24 million US in damages for the "storm of hate" caused by the former president.

Just minutes after attorney Roberta Kaplan began her closing argument in Manhattan federal court, Trump suddenly rose from his seat at the defence table and walked toward the exit, pausing to scan the packed courtroom as members of the Secret Service leaped up to follow him out.

The unexpected departure prompted Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to speak up, briefly interrupting the closing argument to say: "The record will reflect that Mr. Trump just rose and walked out of the courtroom."

Trump did not return for the remainder of the closing argument from Carroll's lawyer.

Judge warns Trump's lawyer

The walkout came only minutes after the judge, without the jury present, threatened to send Trump attorney Alina Habba to jail for continuing to talk when he told her she was finished.

"You are on the verge of spending some time in the lockup. Now sit down," the judge told Habba, who immediately complied.

Roberta Kaplan and the judge are unrelated.

Trump, who was not required to attend the civil lawsuit proceedings, had appeared agitated all morning, vigorously shaking his head as Carroll's attorney branded him a liar who had incited a "social media mob" to attack her client.

"This case is about punishing Donald Trump for what he's done and what he continues to do," Roberta Kaplan continued. "This trial is about getting him to stop."

Jurors will start deliberating later in the day whether Carroll, a longtime advice columnist, is entitled to more than the $5 million she was awarded in a separate trial last year.

The final remarks from the lawyers come a day after Trump managed to sneak past a federal judge's rules that severely limited what he could say during his turn on the witness stand, which wound up lasting just a few minutes. He left fuming that he hadn't been allowed to refute Carroll's sexual abuse accusations.

"She said something that I considered to be a false accusation," Trump said, later adding: "I just wanted to defend myself, my family and, frankly, the presidency." The jury was told by the judge to disregard both remarks.

A different jury last May concluded that Trump sexually abused Carroll in the spring of 1996 in the changing room of a luxury Manhattan department store. It also found that he defamed her in 2022 by claiming she made up the allegation to sell a memoir.

Trump, the Republican frontrunner in this year's presidential election, has long regretted his decision not to testify at that trial, blaming his lawyers for bad advice.

'He doesn't get a do-over'

During her closing, Roberta Kaplan told jurors that the current case was not about a sexual assault.

"We had that case," she said, referencing the first trial. "That's why Donald Trump's testimony was so short yesterday. He doesn't get a do-over this time."

As she finished her argument, the lawyer urged jurors to support "the principle that the rule of law stands for all of us" by sending an unmistakable message to a man who "time and time again has shown contempt for the law."

She said the jury should award $12 million to repair Carroll's reputation and another $12 million for the suffering she has endured because of Trump's attacks.

An "unusually high punitive award" was also necessary against a man worth billions of dollars "to have any hope of stopping Donald Trump," she said.

The jury in this new trial has been told that it is there for the limited purpose and jurors must accept the verdict reached last year. The current jury will only determine whether additional damages are owed for statements Trump made in June 2019 while he was president.

The claims had been delayed for years by court appeals.