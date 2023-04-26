'Donald Trump raped me,' writer E. Jean Carroll testifies at civil trial

E. Jean Carroll is seeking unspecified damages for what she calls significant pain and suffering, lasting psychological harm and invasion of privacy. She invoked a new New York state law giving adult sexual abuse victims a one-year window to sue their alleged attackers even if statutes of limitations expired long ago.

WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced​ ​​​sexual violence or know someone affected by it.

A writer suing Donald Trump took the stand Wednesday to tell jurors that the former president raped her after she accompanied him into a department store fitting room in 1996.

"I'm here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn't happen. He lied and shattered my reputation, and I'm here to try and get my life back," she testified in a New York courtroom.

Trump denies E. Jean Carroll's allegations. He hasn't attended the trial thus far, but his lawyers said Tuesday it's still possible he could decide to testify.

Carroll, 79, has said she crossed paths with Trump at the revolving door to Bergdorf Goodman on an unspecified Thursday evening in spring 1996. At the time, she was writing a long-running advice column in Elle magazine. Trump was a real estate magnate and social figure in New York.

She has said he asked her for advice on selecting a gift for a woman, and she went along, thinking the experience would be funny. According to Carroll, they ended up in a lingerie department, joked with each other about who should try on a bodysuit and went to a dressing room.

Then, she alleges, Trump slammed her against a wall, yanked down her tights and raped her while she struggled against him. She has said she finally kneed him off her and fled.

'Potential liability,' judge says of Trump posts

Trump, 76, has said he wasn't at the store with Carroll and had no clue who she was when she first aired the story publicly in a 2019 memoir and accompanying magazine excerpt. In a post on his social media site Wednesday, he called the case a "made-up scam."

He went on to call Carroll's lawyer "a political operative" and alluded to a DNA issue that the judge has ruled can't be part of the case.

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, right, arrives to federal court in New York on Wednesday. Carroll came forward in 2019 with her allegation of a mid-1990s sexual assault. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wasn't pleased by the online outburst.

"What seems to be the case is that your client is basically endeavouring, certainly, to speak to his quote-unquote public, but, more troubling, the jury in this case about stuff that has no business being spoken about," the judge told Trump's lawyers.

He called Trump's post "a public statement that, on the face of it, seems entirely inappropriate."

LISTEN | Carroll in a 2019 CBC interview on why she waited to publicly accuse Trump: The Current 19:07 Why E. Jean Carroll waited almost 25 years to accuse Donald Trump of sexual assault Last month, advice columnist E. Jean Carroll accused U.S. President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in the mid 1990s. While he denies the allegation, she tells us why she waited so long to make it.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina noted that jurors are told not to follow any news or online commentary about the case. But he said he would ask Trump "to refrain from any further posts about this case."

"I hope you're more successful," Kaplan said, adding that Trump "may or may not be tampering with a new source of potential liability."

Mounting legal woes

The trial comes as Trump again seeks the Republican nomination for president, and weeks after he pleaded not guilty to unrelated criminal charges that involve payments made to silence a porn actor who said she had a sexual encounter with him.

Carroll's federal lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and a retraction of his allegedly defamatory comments.

The suit was filed under a New York law that temporarily lets decades-old sexual abuse claims go to civil court. She never pursued criminal charges.

Day 6 9:53 How E. Jean Carroll’s civil assault and defamation trial could damage Trump Amanda Marcotte, a writer for Salon, says E. Jean Carroll's case could be politically damaging for former U.S. president Donald Trump and could also be a case of redemption for women.

The judge has previously ruled that Carroll's legal team can call to the stand two other women willing to testify that they were sexually assaulted by Trump, in alleged incidents decades apart, as well as the Access Hollywood tape featuring vulgar Trump comments that roiled the 2016 presidential campaign in its final weeks.

The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.

Trump was hit last month with 34 felony counts by the Manhattan District Attorney, the first-ever indictment of a U.S. president. The case involves allegations Trump falsified business records related to hush money payments made to three individuals, including porn performer Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.

Daniels and McDougal allege affairs with Trump, which he has denied.