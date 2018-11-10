U.S. President Donald Trump could not attend a commemoration in France for American soldiers and marines killed during the First World War on Saturday because rain made it impossible to arrange transport, the White House said.

The last-minute cancellation prompted widespread criticism on social media and from some officials in Britain and the United States that Trump had "dishonoured" U.S. military personnel.

The president was scheduled to pay tribute at a ceremony at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, about 85 kilometres east of Paris, with his wife, Melania. But light steady rain and a low cloud ceiling prevented his helicopter from travelling to the site.

"[Their attendance] has been cancelled due to scheduling and logistical difficulties caused by the weather," the White House said in a statement, adding that a delegation lead by Chief of Staff John Kelly, a retired general, went instead.

The decision prompted a rash of criticism on Twitter, with Nicholas Soames, a British member of parliament who is a grandson of former prime minister Winston Churchill, saying that Trump was dishonouring U.S. soldiers.

They died with their face to the foe and that pathetic inadequate <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@realDonaldTrump</a> couldn’t even defy the weather to pay his respects to The Fallen <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hesnotfittorepresenthisgreatcountry?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hesnotfittorepresenthisgreatcountry</a> —@NSoames

White House officials said the decision was taken due to the weather and cited security concerns in hastily arranging a motorcade. Similar concerns prevented Trump from reaching the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea a year ago when foggy weather prevented his helicopter from landing.

Ben Rhodes, who served as deputy national security adviser for strategic communications under former president Barack Obama, said the excuse about the inclement weather did not stand up.

"There is always a rain option. Always," Rhodes wrote on Twitter.

I helped plan all of President Obama’s trips for 8 years. There is always a rain option. Always. <a href="https://t.co/exZNlONQOp">https://t.co/exZNlONQOp</a> —@brhodes

Despite the light rain, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a moving ceremony in Compiègne, northeast of Paris, to mark the 100th anniversary of the signing of the First World War armistice.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended his own ceremony to pay tribute to Canadian troops killed at Vimy Ridge, on the battlefields of northeastern France.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, was one of several world leaders to attend First World War commemorations on Saturday, despite some inclement weather. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Around 70 leaders, including Trump, are scheduled to gather at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Sunday morning to mark the commemoration of the centenary of the end of the war, when some 10 million soldiers were killed during four years of grinding conflict.

It was not clear what Trump decided to do instead of attending the cemetery. The White House said he was at the residence of the U.S. ambassador in Paris. During that time he sent a tweet wishing a "Happy 243rd Birthday" to the U.S. Marine Corps.

The president is scheduled to take part in a ceremony at the Suresnes American Cemetery to the west of Paris on Sunday afternoon, when he is expected to make formal remarks.