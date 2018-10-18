Trump threatens to send military to southern border with Mexico

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would deploy the U.S. military and close the southern border if Mexico did not move to halt large groups of migrants headed for the United States from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

"I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught — and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump threatened to withhold regional aid as a caravan with several thousand Honduran migrants journeyed this week through Guatemala to Mexico in hopes of crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and escaping endemic violence and poverty in Central America.

The president also dispatched U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in Mexico City on Friday.

Trump, who has made curtailing immigration and building a border wall on the Mexican border a key platform, has previously threatened to shut off aid and dispatch troops there.

Vague about the cost

Texas, New Mexico and Arizona sent hundreds of National Guard troops in the spring after Trump publicly mused about sending the military. California Gov. Jerry Brown, who has had a contentious relationship with the Trump administration, later agreed to send 400 of his state's National Guard troops. In September, he opted to extend their presence for six months.

The total number of National Guard troops from the four states is believed to be about 2,400. Defence Secretary James Mattis had authorized the use of up to 4,000 National Guard troops, extended now through September 2019, but with the provisions that they support U.S. Customs and Border Protection but not perform law enforcement duties or have contact with migrants at the border.

The administration has been vague about the costs associated with their deployment.

Each of the three presidents before Trump deployed troops at the border at various points while in office, though usually with less fanfare than Trump.

With respect to aid, Congress will ultimately have a say. Congress rejected proposed steep cuts for Central America aid first proposed by the Trump administration. The Senate has decided to delay funding decisions on Trump's desired and contentious border wall until after the November midterm elections.

In a string of tweets on Thursday, Trump also appeared to link the issue to trade and a newly minted deal with Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement pact that is awaiting ratification.

"The assault on our country at our Southern Border, including the Criminal elements and DRUGS pouring in, is far more important to me, as President, than Trade or the USMCA. Hopefully Mexico will stop this onslaught at their Northern Border," Trump wrote, referring to the newest trade deal known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

In Mexico, Pena Nieto is in office until the end of November, after which Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador becomes president.

With files from CBC News