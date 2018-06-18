The emotional policy of separating children from their parents at the border is starting to divide Republicans and their allies as Democrats turn up the pressure in the U.S.

Laura Bush, wife of the 43rd president, called the policy "cruel" and "immoral." Republican Senator Susan Collins expressed concern about it and a former adviser to President Donald Trump said he thought the issue would hurt the president at some point. Religious groups, including some conservative ones, are protesting.

Laura Bush made some of the strongest comments yet about the policy from the Republican side of the aisle.

"I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart," she wrote in a guest column for the Washington Post on Sunday. She compared it to the internment of Japanese-Americans during the Second World War, which she called "one of the most shameful episodes in U.S. history."

Collins, of Maine, said she favours tighter border security, but expressed deep concerns about the child separation policy, as have some other Republicans, including House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin.

"What the administration has decided to do is to separate children from their parents to try to send a message that if you cross the border with children, your children are going to be ripped away from you," she said. "That's traumatizing to the children who are innocent victims, and it is contrary to our values in this country."

Melania Trump hopes the issue can be resolved and 'hates to see children separated from their families,' according to their spokesperson. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Even Melania Trump, who has tended to stay out of contentious policy debates, waded into the emotional issue. Her spokesperson said that Mrs. Trump believes "we need to be a country that follows all laws," but also one "that governs with heart."

Mrs. Trump didn't refer specifically to the Trump administration's "no tolerance" policy, which was leading to a spike in children being separated from their families. Government statistics indicate that nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May.

"Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform," spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said.

Some of U.S. President Trump’s traditional base of support in the Christian community, including evangelicals, is outraged that his immigration policy is separating kids from parents. The CBC’s Wendy Mesley speaks with Jo Anne Lyon of the Wesleyan Church about what this policy could mean for Trump politically. 5:26

Trump is also feeling the heat from numerous religious groups, including some conservative ones, a bloc that voted overwhelmingly for him in the 2016 presidential election. Rev. Franklin Graham has called the policy "disgraceful."

This pressure is coming as White House officials have tried to distance themselves from the policy. Trump blames Democrats falsely for the situation. The administration put the policy in place and could easily end it after it has led to a spike in cases of split and distraught families.

"Nobody likes" breaking up families and "seeing babies ripped from their mothers' arms," said presidential counsellor Kellyanne Conway.

Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution. U.S. protocol prohibits detaining children with their parents because the children are not charged with a crime and the parents are.

Despite Sessions's announcement, and his frequent interviews and speeches since defending the approach — including an attempt to justify it by citing Bible passages — Department of Homeland Security head Kirstjen Nielsen left many scratching their heads on Sunday evening by tweeting that the policy did not exist.

We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period. —@SecNielsen

For those seeking asylum at ports of entry, we have continued the policy from previous Administrations and will only separate if the child is in danger, there is no custodial relationship between 'family' members, or if the adult has broken a law. —@SecNielsen

Nielsen stressed that only in remarkable circumstances — endangerment of a child — are kids separated from their parents when people make an asylum claim at a legal port of entry.

Trump plans to meet with House Republicans on Tuesday to discuss pending immigration legislation amid an election-season debate over one of his favourite issues. The House is expected to vote this week on a bill pushed by conservatives that may not have enough support to pass, and a compromise measure with key proposals supported by the president. The White House has said Trump would sign either of those.

Conway rejected the idea that Trump was using the kids as leverage to force Democrats to negotiate on immigration and his long-promised border wall, even after Trump tweeted Saturday: "Democrats can fix their forced family breakup at the Border by working with Republicans on new legislation, for a change!"

Antar Davidson quit his job at a youth migrant shelter in Arizona after 5 months because he says he was placed in situations and told by superiors to do things that were against his morals 7:38

Asked whether the president was willing to end the policy, she said: "The president is ready to get meaningful immigration reform across the board."

Democratic congressman Adam Schiff of California said the administration is "using the grief, the tears, the pain of these kids as mortar to build our wall. And it's an effort to extort a bill to their liking in the Congress."

UN repeats condemnation, calling it 'unconscionable'

Schiff said the practice was "deeply unethical" and that Republicans' refusal to criticize Trump represented a "sad degeneration" of the GOP, which he said had become "the party of lies."

"There are other ways to negotiate between Republicans and Democrats. Using children, young children, as political foils is abhorrent," said Democratic Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island.

Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly of New York said he is ready to co-sponsor legislation on Sunday to end the practice.

I’ll be cosponsoring the Keeping Families Together Act. As I’ve said, those trying to enter our country illegally should be held accountable and we should fix our broken immigration system, but I don’t support the Admin.'s new policy that separates children from their families. <a href="https://t.co/OXbszeIsWC">https://t.co/OXbszeIsWC</a> —@SenDonnelly

The House proposals face broad opposition from Democrats, and even if a bill does pass, the closely divided Senate seems unlikely to go along.

Trump's former chief strategist said Republicans would face steep consequences for pushing the compromise bill because it provides a path to citizenship for so-called Dreamer immigrants brought to the country illegally as children. Steve Bannon argued that effort risked alienating Trump's political base and contributing to election losses in November, when Republicans hope to preserve their congressional majorities.

Reporter talks with CBC's Natasha Fatah about situation of children living separated from their families 5:20

The UN has previously criticized the policy, but on Monday the organization's top human rights official put forth arguably its strongest condemnation, calling it "unconscionable."

"The thought that any state would seek to deter parents by inflicting such abuse on children is unconscionable. I call on the United States to immediately end the practice of forcible separation of these children," said Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, UN high commissioner for Human Rights, said in his final speech to the UN Human Rights Council before his term in office ends.

There was no immediate reaction from the U.S. delegation in the room, led by Geneva-based diplomat Jason Mack.