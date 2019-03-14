Trump vetoes bill passed by U.S. Senate to end border emergency

President Donald Trump on Friday vetoed a congressional measure that would have blocked his attempt to use a national emergency declaration to obtain funds to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

The president's action kicked the measure back to Congress, where the House of Representatives is expected to take it up again, likely on March 26, in an effort to override Trump's veto, a House Democratic leadership aide said on Thursday.

The Democratic-controlled House is not expected to have enough support to override the veto, the first of Trump's presidency.

I’d like to thank all of the Great Republican Senators who bravely voted for Strong Border Security and the WALL. This will help stop Crime, Human Trafficking, and Drugs entering our Country. Watch, when you get back to your State, they will LOVE you more than ever before! —@realDonaldTrump

