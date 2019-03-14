Skip to Main Content
Trump vetoes bill passed by U.S. Senate to end border emergency
Trump vetoes bill passed by U.S. Senate to end border emergency

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday vetoed a congressional measure that would have blocked his attempt to use a national emergency declaration to obtain funds to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Democratic-controlled House is not expected to have enough support to override the veto

U.S. President Donald Trump, shown in a March 13 photo, has vetoed a border emergency bill that was passed in the Senate Thursday. A two-thirds vote of Congress would have been needed to override a presidential veto. The bill passed 59-41.

The president's action kicked the measure back to Congress, where the House of Representatives is expected to take it up again, likely on March 26, in an effort to override Trump's veto, a House Democratic leadership aide said on Thursday.

The Democratic-controlled House is not expected to have enough support to override the veto, the first of Trump's presidency.

