Trump attacks Democrats at campaign rally following impeachment

U.S. President Donald Trump blasted the Democratic-led vote to impeach him, telling supporters in Michigan just as House voting was getting underway on Wednesday night that, "by the way, it doesn't really feel like we're being impeached."

He says the country is doing better than ever, adding, "We did nothing wrong, and we have tremendous support in the Republican Party like we've never had before"

"The radical left in Congress is consumed with hatred," Trump told supporters. "Tonight House Democrats are trying to nullify tens of millions of ballots."

Trump is capping a historic day for the nation by taking his case to a swing state that narrowly voted for him in the 2016 election.

Trump spoke as the House began voting on two articles of impeachment. A majority of House lawmakers voted to impeach him on the charge of abuse of power for enlisting a foreign ally to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election.

WATCH: Trump brushes off impeachment at Michigan rally

'By the way, it doesn't really feel like we're being impeached,' Trump said after the House voted to impeach him. 0:32

Trump is the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, and the only one in modern times to be running for reelection facing the political equivalent of an indictment, an indelible mark on a purposely disruptive presidency.

Democrats led the voting on the first article of impeachment, abuse of power, and were expected to approve another, obstruction of Congress, in what many framed as their duty to protect the Constitution to uphold the nation's system of checks and balances.

Republicans stood beside the party's president who tests the bounds of civic norms calling the whole affair a "witch hunt," a "hoax" and a "sham," and sometimes all three.

Trump, who began Wednesday tweeting his anger at the proceedings, headed for an evening rally in Battle Creek, Michigan.

As the House debated the articles of impeachment, Trump's tweets switched to all capital letters: "SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT."