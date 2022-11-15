Trump believed poised to jump in 2024 U.S. presidential race

Former U.S. president Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday, looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning.

Trump had hoped to use the Republicans's expected gains in last week's elections as a springboard to vault himself to his party's nomination. Instead, he finds himself being blamed for backing a series of losing candidates after Republicans failed to take control of the Senate. While the party was on the cusp of retaking control of the House on Tuesday, it could end up with its narrowest majority in decades.

"Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!" Trump wrote on his social media network on Monday. An announcement was expected at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday from his club in Palm Beach, Fla.

Another campaign is a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice and whose term ended with his supporters violently storming the U.S. Capitol in a deadly bid to halt the peaceful transition of power on Jan. 6, 2021. Just one president in U.S. history has been elected to two nonconsecutive terms: Grover Cleveland in 1884 and 1892.

Trump is also facing a series of intensifying criminal investigations, including a Justice Department probe into the hundreds of documents with classified markings that were discovered in boxes and drawers at his Mar-a-Lago club.

WATCH | Brunt of midterm criticism of Republicans' performances aimed at Trump:

Republicans blame Trump for lack of ‘red wave’ in midterms Duration 2:01 With control of the U.S. Congress still hanging in the balance days after this week's midterm elections, many disappointed Republicans are putting the blame squarely on former president Donald Trump.

Aides and allies had urged Trump to wait until after the midterms were over — and then until after a Dec. 6 Senate runoff election in Georgia — to announce his plans. But Trump, eager to return to the spotlight, is also hoping to stave off a long list of potential challengers, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who cruised to re-election last week and is now being urged by many in his party to run for president as well.

Trump has already begun to lash out at DeSantis publicly and on Tuesday, the Florida governor shot back, dismissing the criticism as "noise."

"At the end of the day, I would just tell people to go check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night," DeSantis told reporters.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, touring the Daytona Beach area following Tropical Storm Nicole, is considered a favourite ahead of 2024. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/The Associated Press)

Moving on

Trump has tried to blame Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for the party's performance — and McConnell allies have criticized Rick Scott, the Florida senator who heads the Senate Republicans' campaign committee.

However, Trump has received the brunt of criticism for elevating candidates in states like Pennsylvania and Arizona who were unappealing to general election voters because they embraced his lies about the 2020 election or held hard-line views on issues like abortion that were out of step with the mainstream.

While Trump has the backing of the No. 3 House Republican, Rep. Elise Stefanik, others were already moving on.

Asked whether she would endorse Trump in 2024, Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming told reporters Monday: "I don't think that's the right question. I think the question is, who is the current leader of the Republican Party?"

Her answer to that question: "Ron DeSantis."

Sen. Mitt Romney, a longtime Trump critic, compared Trump to a pitcher who keeps losing after Republican disappointments in 2018, 2020 and now 2022.

"He's been on the mound and lost three straight games. If we want to start winning, we need someone else on the mound. And we've got a very strong bench that can come out," Romney said. "I know, there's some fans that love him. Just like, you know, an aging pitcher, they're always fans that want to keep them there forever. But if you keep losing games, try to put some new players on the field."

A distraction

Others expressed concern that Trump's announcement would be a distraction from the Georgia race and urged potential candidates to focus there.

"What's really important for anybody who wants to be a 2024 candidate is to help us right now in 2022 to finish the cycle by winning the state of Georgia," said Republican Sen. John Thune.

"We obviously had higher expectation in the Senate, which didn't pan out. I think there are a lot of different things that contribute to that," Thune added. "But I do think that, you know, folks who were unduly focused on the 2020 election, that's not a winning strategy with independent voices."

Meanwhile, Josh Holmes, a Republican consultant close to McConnell, said Trump remains "far and away the favourite" as he enters the race. But Holmes also said that a third presidential bid will be considerably different for Trump.

"There's never once been a primary victory by a presidential nominee that is waged in a backward-looking fashion. Everything is about the future," Holmes said.

As for DeSantis, Holmes said: "His national profile right now is undeniable. ... We're going to find out" whether he can maintain that strength.