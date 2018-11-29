Trump cancels meeting with Putin at G20 due to Ukraine crisis

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was cancelling a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled to take place during the upcoming G20 summit in Argentina, citing the current Ukraine crisis.

"Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin." Trump tweeted after departing for the G20 summit.

Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting.... —@realDonaldTrump ....in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved! —@realDonaldTrump

Trump told reporters before boarding his plane to leave Washington for Buenos Aires that he would "probably" meet Putin, despite his displeasure with Russian actions against Ukraine.



"They would like to have it. I think it's a very good time to have the meeting," Trump said, only to tweet that the meeting wouldn't happen once he had taken off.

Trump had said that he would get a final report during the flight on the tension in the region after Russia seized Ukrainian vessels near Crimea on Sunday.

"I'm getting a full report on the plane as to what happened with respect to that and that will determine what I'm going to be doing," he said.