As Amazon burns, Trudeau calls for world leaders to do more to protect the environment

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined the rising chorus of Western leaders alarmed by fires ravaging the Amazon rainforest, and said Friday that more needs to be done to protect the environment when the G7 summit takes place this weekend.

Trudeau is among a number of leaders putting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in spotlight as more than 165,000 fires burn across the Amazon rainforest, a record number of them in Brazil.

According to Brazil's space research centre, INPE, which has been recording wildfires since 2013, more than 75,000 fires are burning in Brazil, which is a more than 80 per cent increase over the same period of 2018, the agency told Reuters.

"We need to act for the Amazon and act for our planet — our kids and grandkids are counting on us," Trudeau said in a tweet on Thursday.

The message came in response to a tweet posted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Our house is burning. Literally. The Amazon rain forest — the lungs which produce 20 per cent of our planet's oxygen — is on fire," Macron said. (Though it must be noted that the photo Macron tweeted does not depict the current fires.)

I couldn't agree more, @EmmanuelMacron. We did lots of work to protect the environment at the #G7 last year in Charlevoix, & we need to continue this weekend. We need to #ActForTheAmazon & act for our planet — our kids & grandkids are counting on us.

This is an "international crisis" and members of the G7 summit need to prioritizes the emergency and discuss it within the first two days of the upcoming summit, he tweeted.

Advisers to the G7 leaders are discussing concrete measures to be decided on during the summit this weekend in France, a French diplomatic source said on Friday.

"We are working at the advisers' level to take concrete initiatives on the Amazon as part of the G7," the source told Reuters. "Talks are ongoing," the source added.

The 45th G7 summit runs through the weekend in Biarritz, France. It brings together leaders of the world's most advanced economies, as well as representatives of the European Union, to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the world.

Ireland, France to block trade deal over fires

The European Union is piling pressure on Bolsonaro over the fires raging in the Amazon basin, with Ireland and France saying they could block a trade deal with South America.

Bolsonaro has rejected what he calls foreign interference in domestic affairs in Brazil, where vast tracts of the Amazon rainforest are ablaze in what is known as the burning season.

The unprecedented surge in wildfires has occurred since Bolsonaro took office in January with a vow to develop the Amazon region for farming and mining, ignoring international concern over increased deforestation.

The Brazilian president — whose far-right policies have earned him the nickname "the Trump of the Tropics" — said on a Facebook Live session Wednesday, without any supporting evidence, that non-governmental organizations could be burning down the Amazon rainforest to bring shame on his government after he cut their funding.

Environmentalists have blamed deforestation for an increase in fires, and accuse the president of relaxing environmental protections on a vast carbon trap and climate driver that is crucial to combating global climate change.

Macron's office on Friday accused Bolsonaro of lying in playing down concerns about climate change at the G20 summit in Japan in June and that, in this light, France would oppose the deal struck between the EU and the Mercosur countries: Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Venezuela (which was suspended indefinitely in 2016).

Bolsonaro struck back at Macron's comment, saying that discussing the matter in a conference where Brazil is not invited to "evokes a misplaced colonialist mentality."

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Friday that Dublin would vote against the deal unless Brazil acted to protect the rainforest.

"There is no way that Ireland will vote for the EU-Mercosur Free Trade Agreement if Brazil does not honour its environmental commitments," he said in a statement.

Varadkar said he was very concerned at the record levels of rainforest destruction, and that the Irish government would closely monitor Brazil's environmental actions in the two years leading up to the Mercosur deal being ratified.

Brazilian army to protect Amazon

The Brazilian army is ready to defend the Amazon rainforest, Edson Leal Pujol, head of the armed forces, said on Friday amid increasing international pressure and calls for tough action to combat fires sweeping through the forest.

"To the unwary who insist on safeguarding the purposes of the Brazilian Amazon, make no mistake, soldiers will always be alert and vigilant, ready to defend and repel any kind of threat," Pujol said in a speech during a Soldier's Day ceremony in Brasilia.