Families of Lebanon blast victims plead for international investigation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday mourned the deaths of two Canadian citizens in the Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut.

"Our thoughts remain with those Canadians injured or missing in Lebanon, and with Lebanese-Canadian communities worried about their loved ones, as the search continues," Trudeau said in a statement.

The deadly blast at a port in the Lebanese capital killed more than 175 people, injured at least 6,000 and left tens of thousands homeless. Among the Canadians killed is three-year-old Alexandra Naggear.

It still was not known what sparked a fire that ignited the more than 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that were stored for years in Beirut's port next to densely populated residential areas.

Documents have emerged that show the country's top leadership and security officials were aware of the stockpile.

Damaged buildings are seen Friday near the site of last week's massive explosion in the port of Beirut. (Felipe Dana/The Associated Press)

Trudeau also announcement measures aimed to aid Lebanon and those with ties to the country.

Those include setting up a task force in the Lebanon to help Canadians in the country with consular assistance; allowing Lebanese citizens in Canada to extend their stay on a temporary basis should they be unable to return home due to the blast; and matching donations up to $5 million.

"Canada will continue to stand with the people of Lebanon and to support them as they begin the difficult task of rebuilding their lives and their city," he said.

Families of victims plead for outside inquiry

Families of the dead and survivors on Friday called on the UN Security Council for an international investigation.

Others pin their hopes on the French forensic police who have joined the probe and FBI investigators are expected to take part.

Two French investigating magistrates have been assigned to the case, the Paris prosecutor's office said Friday.

"We are not lawyers or politicians, we are families and people, our appeal today is to the people of the international community," said Paul Najjar, a survivor of the explosion.

"Is it acceptable today that people would find their homes shattered, their families killed, their hopes and their dreams killed as well, with no justice, in all impunity?"

Many Lebanese want the probe taken out of the hands of their own government, having learned from past experience that the long-entrenched political factions, notorious for corruption, won't allow any results damaging to their leadership to come to light.