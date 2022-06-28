42 migrants found dead in truck near San Antonio, Tex.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the Mexican consul was en route to the site where 42 people were found dead in a truck carrying migrants near San Antonio, Tex., Monday.

Ebrard said in a tweet that the victims' nationalities were still unknown.

A U.S. official told The Associated Press that 15 others in the truck were taken to hospitals in the San Antonio area. He spoke on condition of anonymity because the information had not been authorized for public release.

The truck was found next to railroad tracks in a remote area on the city's southern outskirts, local television station KSAT reported.

San Antonio police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Photos posted to Twitter by a KSAT reporter showed police vehicles and ambulances surrounding a large truck.

Temperatures in San Antonio, which is about 250 kilometres from the Mexican border, swelled to a high of 39 C on Monday with high humidity.