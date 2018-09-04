Tropical storm Gordon expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane after nightfall

Boaters evacuated to safe harbours and motorists fled barrier islands Tuesday as the Gulf Coast hustled to get ready for Tropical Storm Gordon, which was on track to hit Mississippi as a Category 1 hurricane sometime after nightfall.

People rushed to fill sandbags while red no-swimming flags flew along the shore where waves were kicked up. Some schools called off classes, and homeowners worried that their yards could soon be submerged under seawater.

Pensacola Water Safety Capt. Jake Wilson told local television station WEAR that the wind was generating a lateral current "where it's just going to push you down the beach."

Tropical storm Gordon arrived in South Florida with wind and heavy rainfall for the Labour Day holiday. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/Associated Press)

A hurricane warning was in effect for the entire Mississippi and Alabama coasts. The U.S. National Hurricane Centre predicted a "life-threatening" storm surge of 0.9 metres to 1.5 metres along parts of the central Gulf Coast.

Flooding was also a risk. As much as 20 centimetres of rain could fall in some parts of the Gulf states through late Thursday as the tropical weather moves inland toward Arkansas.

By late Tuesday morning, the storm was centred 235 kilometres east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River, with top sustained winds of 100 km/h, forecasters said. It was moving relatively quickly, at about 25 km/h.

Governors in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana all declared states of emergency, allowing them to quickly mobilize state resources and National Guard troops to help during and after the storm.

Gordon was poised for only a glancing blow at New Orleans, where Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the city has "the pumps and the power" needed to protect residents.

Authorities issued a voluntary evacuation order for areas outside the city's levee protection system, including the Venetian Isles, Lake Saint Catherine and Irish Bayou communities.