Tropical storm Dorian forms in Atlantic, likely to strengthen

A newly formed tropical depression has strengthened into the fourth tropical storm of this year's Atlantic hurricane season.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Dorian is moving west and could reach hurricane strength Tuesday.

At 5 p.m. ET, the storm's centre was located at about 1,165 kilometres east-southeast of Barbados and was moving west at 19 km/h. Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 64 km/h.

Dennis Feltgen of the hurricane centre said that it's too early to tell exactly what path the storm will take. Residents of the central and northern Lesser Antilles should monitor the storm's progress.

No watches or warnings have been issued.