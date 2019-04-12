Skip to Main Content
Trivago spokesperson, Timothy Williams, arrested in Texas on impaired driving charge
An actor and spokesperson for the discount hotel website Trivago.com has been arrested in Texas on a misdemeanour charge of driving while intoxicated.

Actor was found stopped in traffic and passed out with his foot on the brake

The Associated Press ·
This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Timothy Williams, actor and spokesperson for the discount hotel website Trivago.com. He was arrested on Wednesday in Texas on a misdemeanour charge of driving while intoxicated. (Houston Police Department/Associated Press)

Court records show 52-year-old Timothy Williams was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Houston and freed on $100 bond.

Court records show 52-year-old Timothy Williams was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Houston and freed on $100 bond.

Houston police spokesperson Jodi Silva said on Friday that Williams was stopped in traffic and passed out with his foot on the brake. Silva says Williams, who's from Houston, failed a field sobriety test and agreed to having blood drawn for alcohol testing. Results weren't immediately available.

A Trivago statement Friday says the company didn't have full details on the situation but treats such incidents very seriously and strongly condemns drinking and driving as a risk to others and against the Trivago culture.

Court records didn't list a lawyer representing Williams.

