U.S. to accept international travellers inoculated with WHO-approved vaccines
6 vaccines that are FDA approved or authorized by WHO will meet criteria, CDC says
The United States will accept international visitors inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines authorized by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said late on Friday.
"Six vaccines that are FDA authorized/approved or listed for emergency use by WHO will meet the criteria for travel to the U.S.," said a CDC spokesperson.
More to come
