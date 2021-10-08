Skip to Main Content
U.S. to accept international travellers inoculated with WHO-approved vaccines

The United States will accept international visitors inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines authorized by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

6 vaccines that are FDA approved or authorized by WHO will meet criteria, CDC says

A person is administered a COVD-19 vaccine shot in Abuja, Nigeria, on Friday. The U.S. will accept the use by international visitors of COVID-19 vaccines authorized by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said late on Friday. (Gbemiga Olamikan/The Associated Press)

The United States will accept international visitors inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines authorized by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said late on Friday.

"Six vaccines that are FDA authorized/approved or listed for emergency use by WHO will meet the criteria for travel to the U.S.," said a CDC spokesperson.

