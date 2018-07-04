Rescuers weigh options for extracting boys from Thai cave as more rain due

Rescuers in Thailand were no closer on Thursday to deciding when and how to extract 12 boys and their 25-year-old soccer coach from a flooded cave complex. The group was found this week, pale and weak but otherwise in good health, after nine days lost underground.

A team of divers, medics, counsellors and Thai navy SEALS were with the group providing medicine and food while experts assessed conditions for getting them out — a task the government said would not be easy.

The dramatic search and rescue operation for the junior soccer team, who disappeared in the cave in the northern province of Chiang Rai on June 23, had seemed to be nearing an end when a team of British and Thai divers found the boys late on Monday, clustered on small, muddy bank in a flooded chamber.

A specialist diver arrives Wednesday as rescue operations continue for 12 boys and their coach trapped at Tham Luang cave in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province, Thailand. (Ye Aung Thu/AFP/Getty Images)

A video released by the SEALS on Wednesday showed two rescuers in wetsuits sitting on a elevated part of the cave beside the boys, who are wrapped in emergency foil blankets. They appeared to be in good spirits, occasionally laughing. It was not immediately clear when the footage was taken.

A flashlight is shone on each boy, who, one by one, say hello and introduce themselves with head bowed and hands clasped together in a traditional "wai" Thai greeting.

Attention has now turned to how to get the group back out through several kilometres of dangerously flooded tunnels.

The navy has raised the possibility that the 13 could be in the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province until the flood waters recede, at the end of the rainy season in four months.

But others say the boys could be out in a matter of days if the weather is on their side and water can be pumped out of the cave complex, and if they can be taught to use scuba gear.

Hear how a Canadian who survived being trapped in a cave in Mexico got through the ordeal.

Graham, who was trapped in Mexico's Sistema Huautia in April, says 'it's all about staying positive' while waiting to get out 1:00

Kobchai Boonarana, deputy director-general of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation department, said it was up to the rescue team in the cave to decide whether and when the boys would be strong enough to tackle the journey out.

"Their conditions, we can see that their morale is good but what about their strength and their ability? That's up to the team inside to decide," Kobchai told reporters on Thursday.

"Our job is to keep pumping out water and it is up to the team inside to assess the safety level and whether the kids can travel safely through," he said.

Friends sing a song outside of the cave complex Wednesday. (Sakchai Lalit/Associated Press)

Some relatives of the boys gathered near the cave early on Thursday, where a few rescuers were marching up to its entrance, a contrast to days of frantic activity during a search that has grabbed media attention around the world.

One mother said she had still not been able to contact her boy.

"We can't send them messages yet," said Ratdao Chantrapul, 37, the mother of 14-year-old Prajak Sutham.

"Yesterday, they tried to take in mobile phones but the bag it was in broke," she said.

Thai authorities are working with navy SEALs to run a fibre optic internet line into a flooded cave so the boys can talk to their families via phone.

Initial efforts to open a communications line between the trapped team located about four kilometres from the mouth of the cave suffered a setback after equipment fell into the water, Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osottanakorn said Wednesday.

Hailed as heroes

News that the "Wild Boar" team had survived sparked celebrations and relief in a country transfixed by the drama, with almost blanket media coverage.

The rescue teams and volunteers were hailed as heroes in an outpouring of joy and relief on social media, and applauded by the country's prime minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha.

A relative of one of the missing boys talks on the phone on Wednesday near the Tham Luang cave complex. (Soe Zeya Tun/Retuers)

​Rescuers had to contend with days of heavy rain that flooded the cave complex at the beginning of the search but the weather has been relatively dry for the past four days.

The rescuers have sent in food, water and medical staff while they have been pumping water out of the tunnels in a bid to lower water levels to help with the rescue.



But the meteorological department warned on Thursday that up to 60 per cent of the country's north, including Chiang Rai, can expect heavy rain from July 7 to July 12.

The British Cave Rescue Council, which has members taking part in the operation, said in a statement that "although water levels have dropped, the diving conditions remain difficult and any attempt to dive the boys and their coach out will not be taken lightly because there are significant technical challenges and risks to consider."

It's confined spaces. It's almost zero visibility. There's currents to battle against in places as well. So it's a really quite a strenuous environment to be in. - Gary Mitchell, British Cave Rescue Council

Gary Mitchell, the group's assistant vice-chair, said getting out of the cave requires about a kilometre of diving in total, though not all in one stretch, and takes about three hours.

"There's air pockets along the way," he said. "It's confined spaces. It's almost zero visibility. There's currents to battle against in places as well. So it's a really quite a strenuous environment to be in," he said.

Students pray for the missing team at Mae Sai Prasitsart school as rescue efforts continued on Monday. (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)

The Thai official overseeing the rescue operation of a soccer team trapped in a flooded cave says the boys and their coach may not all be extracted at the same time depending on their health.

Osatanakorn said Wednesday that "all 13 may not come out at the same time. If the condition is right and if that person is ready 100 per cent, he can come out."'

