Two trains collided killing at least 32 people and leaving at least 66 injured on Friday in southern Egypt.

Dozens of ambulances rushed to the scene in the southern province of Sohag, according to a statement by Egypt's health ministry. At least 50 wounded were transferred to nearby hospitals.

Egypt's Railway Authorities said the incident happened when someone activated the emergency brakes of a passenger train that was headed to the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, about 220 kilometres northwest of Cairo. The train stopped abruptly and was struck from behind by another train. The collision caused two cars from the first train to flip over.

Local media displayed videos from the scene showing flipped cars with passengers trapped inside and surrounded by rubble. Some victims seemed unconscious, while others could be seen bleeding. Bystanders carried bodies and laid them out on the ground near the site.

Those responsible will be held accountable

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissie said he was monitoring the situation and that those responsible would be held accountable.

"The pain that tears our hearts today cannot but make us more determined to end this type of disasters," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Egypt's railway system has a history of badly maintained equipment and poor management. Official figures show that 1,793 train accidents took place in 2017 across the country.

In 2018, a passenger train derailed near the southern city of Aswan, about 870 kilometres south of Cairo, injuring at least six people and prompting authorities to fire the chief of the country's railways.

The same year, the president said the government lacked about 250 billion Egyptian pounds, or $20 billion, to overhaul the run-down rail system. El-Sissi spoke a day after a passenger train collided with a cargo train, killing at least 12 people, including a child.

Initial reports put the death toll at more than 30, with dozens more reportedly injured in the collision. (AFP/Getty Images)

A year earlier, two passenger trains collided just outside the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria, killing more than 40 people. In 2016, more than 50 people were killed when two commuter trains collided near Cairo.

Egypt's deadliest train crash took place in 2002. Several hundred people were killed when fire erupted in a speeding train travelling from Cairo to southern Egypt.