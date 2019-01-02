Train accident on central Denmark bridge kills 6, injures 16

Six people were killed in a train accident early Wednesday on a Danish bridge linking the central islands of Zealand and Funen, police and the rail operator said. Authorities said 16 others were injured.

Danish Railways told Denmark's TV2 that the six were passengers on a train from the city of Odense, on the central Danish island of Fyn, heading toward the capital Copenhagen. Police later confirmed the fatalities in the accident, which took place about 8 a.m. local time.

Danish media reported that a tarpaulin on a freight train hit the passenger train, which was going in the opposite direction, prompting it to brake suddenly.

Police spokesman Arne Gram said the passenger train "hit an unknown object," but did not elaborate.

A view of a train accident site on the Great Belt Bridge in Denmark on Wednesday. The accident took place on a road-and-rail bridge, part of a transport system consisting of a road suspension bridge and a railway tunnel. (Tim K. Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix/Reuters)

The Storebaelt bridge is part of a system of bridges and a tunnel linking the Danish islands.

Denmark's TV2 showed images of a freight train with the tarpaulin that covered the train torn in pieces.

In a statement, police urged passengers to contact next of kin to inform them of their safety and urged people not to share photos and videos of the accident.

The transport system was closed to cars overnight because of strong winds, but trains could pass. Road traffic resumed Wednesday with a 50 km/h speed limit.