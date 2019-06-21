Canadian killed in Chile, Global Affairs says

A Canadian citizen has been slain in Chile, Global Affairs Canada said Friday.

"Consular officials stand ready to provide assistance to the victims' family," spokesperson Stefano Maron said in a statement. "Consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information. To protect the privacy of the individual concerned, further details on this case cannot be released."

Reuters quoted a police officer in the port city of Valparaiso as saying the male victim was a tourist travelling with his wife and daughter who was approached by two people who tried to steal his backpack. The officer said an altercation ensued and the man was stabbed to death.

The Canadian, who was stabbed around midday on Friday, lived in the capital Santiago, Reuters reported, citing Chilean police.

Local media reported that the two attackers escaped.