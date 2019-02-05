Skip to Main Content
Tough talk from U.S. president on illegal immigration
Video

Tough talk from U.S. president on illegal immigration

Trump says 'lawless' state of southern border a threat to America's safety
Trump says 'lawless' state of southern border a threat to America's safety 4:39
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us