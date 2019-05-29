See the swathe of destruction across U.S Midwest after 12 straight days of tornadoes
1 person confirmed dead, tens of thousands without power as tornadoes tear through several U.S. states
Tens of thousands of Ohio residents were still without power or water Wednesday in the aftermath of strong tornadoes that spun through the Midwest.
Hospitals in the state reported nearly 140 people were injured in the storms late Monday night, although only one person was killed as the storms sent people cowering in basements, closets and bathrooms.
At least 60,000 people lacked water service in the Dayton area, where ice and water distribution centres were set up. A utility said power had been returned to some 35,000 customers Wednesday, but tens of thousands were still awaiting restoration.
More stormy weather was expected Wednesday in the region, with the chance for scattered strong storms.
After Monday's tornadoes, Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency in the three counties with the most damage. The winds peeled away roofs — leaving homes looking like giant dollhouses — knocked houses off their foundations, toppled trees, brought down power lines and churned up so much debris that it could be seen on radar.
The National Weather Service has so far confirmed eight tornadoes hit the Dayton region. They included severe-damage twisters in Celina, Beavercreek and Trotwood near Dayton.
Watch Ohio resident Sue Taulbee describe being rescued from her collapsed home in Brookville, Ohio:
A tornado touched down in El Reno, Okla., on Sunday, destroying several homes in a mobile home park and flattening many other buildings, including the motel below.
Trucks are piled on top of each other in Jefferson City, Mo., after a tornado hit the area on May 23.
Here, Jefferson City resident Dirk Sluyter looks for what's left of his boat, tools and family antiques in a storage unit.
Last week's tornado caused extensive damage to several homes in Jefferson City.
The twister also severely damaged or destroyed several vehicles, like this one.
This still image taken from social media captures a tornado spinning in Oklahoma on May 20.
With files from Reuters, The Associated Press and Getty Images
