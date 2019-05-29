Sue Taulbee, 71, watches as her family works to collect memorabilia from her damaged house after a tornado touched down overnight in Brookville, near Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday. (Kyle Grillot/Reuters)

Tens of thousands of Ohio residents were still without power or water Wednesday in the aftermath of strong tornadoes that spun through the Midwest.

(Kyle Grillot/Reuters)

Hospitals in the state reported nearly 140 people were injured in the storms late Monday night, although only one person was killed as the storms sent people cowering in basements, closets and bathrooms.

(Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

(Seth Herald/AFP/Getty Images)

At least 60,000 people lacked water service in the Dayton area, where ice and water distribution centres were set up. A utility said power had been returned to some 35,000 customers Wednesday, but tens of thousands were still awaiting restoration.

(Seth Herald/AFP/Getty Images)

More stormy weather was expected Wednesday in the region, with the chance for scattered strong storms.

(Ryan Snyder/Daily Standard/The Associated Press)

After Monday's tornadoes, Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency in the three counties with the most damage. The winds peeled away roofs — leaving homes looking like giant dollhouses — knocked houses off their foundations, toppled trees, brought down power lines and churned up so much debris that it could be seen on radar.

(Seth Herald/AFP/Getty Images)

The National Weather Service has so far confirmed eight tornadoes hit the Dayton region. They included severe-damage twisters in Celina, Beavercreek and Trotwood near Dayton.

(Seth Herald/AFP/Getty Images)

Watch Ohio resident Sue Taulbee describe being rescued from her collapsed home in Brookville, Ohio:

Neighbours rescued 71-year-old Sue Taulbee from her collapsed home after a tornado ripped through western Ohio on Tuesday. 1:24

(Richard Rowe/Reuters)

A tornado touched down in El Reno, Okla., on Sunday, destroying several homes in a mobile home park and flattening many other buildings, including the motel below.

(Richard Rowe/Reuters)

Trucks are piled on top of each other in Jefferson City, Mo., after a tornado hit the area on May 23.

(Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)

Here, Jefferson City resident Dirk Sluyter looks for what's left of his boat, tools and family antiques in a storage unit.

(Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)

Last week's tornado caused extensive damage to several homes in Jefferson City.

(Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

The twister also severely damaged or destroyed several vehicles, like this one.

(Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)

This still image taken from social media captures a tornado spinning in Oklahoma on May 20.