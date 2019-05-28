1 dead, dozens injured as tornadoes rip through Ohio, Indiana

One person was killed and dozens of others injured after a rapid-fire line of apparent tornadoes tore across Indiana and Ohio overnight, packed so closely together that one crossed the path carved by another.

The storms were among 53 twisters that forecasters said may have touched down Monday across eight states stretching eastward from Idaho and Colorado.

Winds knocked houses off their foundations, toppled trees and hurled so much debris that it could be seen on radar. At one point, highway crews had to use snowplows to clear an Ohio highway because the wreckage was so thick.

At least half a dozen communities from eastern Indiana through central Ohio suffered damage, according to the U.S. National Weather Service. Some five million people were without power early Tuesday in Ohio alone.

Towns just outside Dayton, Ohio, took some of the heaviest hits.

Francis Dutmers and his wife headed for the basement of their home in Vandalia, about 16 kilometres outside Dayton, when the storm hit with a "very loud roar" Monday night. The winds blew out windows around his house, filled rooms with debris and took down most of his trees.

Residents in Dayton walk toward their apartment building that was heavily damaged by a tornado on Tuesday morning. (Doral Chenoweth III/Columbus Dispatch via Associated Press)

"I just got down on all fours and covered my head with my hands," he said.

In Celina, Ohio, 81-year-old Melvin Dale Hannah was killed when winds blew a parked car into his house, Mayor Jeffrey Hazel said Tuesday.

"There's areas that truly look like a war zone," Hazel said.

Dozens reported

Storm reports posted online by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center showed 14 suspected tornadoes touched down in Indiana, 11 in Colorado and nine in Ohio. Six suspected tornadoes were reported in Iowa, five in Nebraska, four in Illinois, three in Minnesota and one in Idaho.

Thunderstorms that spun off the Colorado twisters dropped hail as large as tennis balls, with pea-size hail reported in the Denver area. In Nebraska, which was hit with hail more than two inches in diameter, dozens of drivers pulled off Interstate 80 with broken windshields.

Forecasters warned of the possibility of powerful thunderstorms during the Tuesday afternoon rush hour in the Kansas City area, as well as more bad weather in Ohio.

A tornado with winds up to 225 km/h struck near Trotwood, Ohio, a community of 24,500 people located 12 kilometres from Dayton, where Mayor Mary McDonald reported "catastrophic damage." Several apartment buildings were damaged or destroyed, including one complex where the entire roof was torn away, and at least three dozen people were treated at emergency rooms for cuts, bumps and bruises.

A car and truck sit crushed by a tree after a tornado touched down overnight in the city of Trotwood, near Dayton, on Tuesday. (Aaron Josefczyk/Reuters)

McDonald said five busloads of displaced residents were taken to a church that opened as a shelter.

Just before midnight, about 40 minutes after that tornado cut through, the weather service tweeted that another one was crossing its path, churning up enough debris to be visible on radar.

In Dayton, only a few minor injuries were reported. Fire Chief Jeffrey Payne called that "pretty miraculous," attributing it to people heeding early warnings about the storm.

Mayor Nan Whaley urged people to check on their neighbours, especially those who are housebound. A boil-water advisory was issued after the storms knocked out power to Dayton's pumping stations, and left 64,000 customers without electricity, said Dayton Power & Light. Many roads in the Dayton area were impassable.

The Indiana town of Pendleton was also heavily damaged by storms late Monday, including reports of two tornadoes. At least 75 homes were damaged in the area, said Madison County Emergency Management spokesperson Todd Harmeson. No serious injuries were reported.

Residents were being urged to stay in their homes Tuesday morning because of downed trees, wires and utility poles.

"People are getting antsy. I know they want to get outdoors, and I know they want to see what's going on in the neighbourhood," Harmeson said, "but we still have power lines down. We still have hazards out there."