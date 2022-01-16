Pacific tsunami threat wanes, but volcanic ash from eruption hinders response

The tsunami threat around the Pacific from a huge undersea volcanic eruption receded on Sunday, but the massive ash cloud covering the tiny island nation of Tonga prevented surveillance flights from New Zealand from assessing the extent of damage.

Satellite images showed the spectacular eruption on Saturday evening, with a plume of ash, steam and gas rising like a mushroom above the blue Pacific waters. A sonic boom could be heard as far away as Alaska.

In Tonga, it sent tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground.

The eruption cut the internet to Tonga, leaving friends and family members around the world anxiously trying to get in touch to learn if there were any injuries. Even government websites and other official sources remained without updates on Sunday afternoon.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there had not yet been any official reports of injuries or deaths in Tonga — which is located roughly 2,400 kilometres north of New Zealand — but she cautioned that authorities hadn't yet made contact with some coastal areas and smaller islands.

A white plume is shown rising over Tonga during Saturday's eruption of the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai, in this image obtained from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. (CIRA/NOAA/Reuters)

"Communication with Tonga remains very limited. And I know that is causing a huge amount of anxiety for the Tongan community here," Ardern said.

She said there had been significant damage to boats and shops along the Tongan coastline. The capital, Nuku'alofa, was covered in a thick film of volcanic dust, Ardern said, contaminating water supplies and making fresh water a vital need.

A couple examine a damaged boat in a marina at Tutukaka, New Zealand, on Sunday. (Tanya White/Northern Advocate/NZME/The Associated Press)

'Humbling and scary' spectacle

Aid agencies said thick ash and smoke had prompted authorities to ask people to wear masks and drink bottled water.

In a video posted on Facebook, Nightingale Filihia was sheltering at her family's home from a rain of volcanic ash and tiny pieces of rock that turned the sky pitch black.

WATCH | Undersea volcano erupts in Pacific, forcing Tonga residents to escape tsunami: Undersea volcano erupts in Pacific, forcing islanders of Tonga to rush to escape tsunami Duration 1:50 An undersea volcano erupted near the Pacific nation of Tonga, sending tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. 1:50

"It's really bad. They told us to stay indoors and cover our doors and windows because it's dangerous," she said. "I felt sorry for the people. Everyone just froze when the explosion happened. We rushed home." Outside the house, people were seen carrying umbrellas for protection.

Ardern said New Zealand was unable to send a surveillance flight over Tonga on Sunday because the ash cloud was 19,000 metres high, but it hoped to try again on Monday, followed by supply planes and navy ships.

One complicating factor to any international aid effort is that Tonga has so far managed to avoid any outbreaks of COVID-19. Ardern said New Zealand's military staff were all fully vaccinated and willing to follow any protocols established by Tonga.

Dave Snider, the tsunami warning co-ordinator for the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, said it was very unusual for a volcanic eruption to affect an entire ocean basin, and the spectacle was both "humbling and scary."

An aerial view shows capsized boats in Muroto, in Japan's Kochi prefecture. It's believe they were swamped in the tsunami caused by an underwater volcano eruption near the island of Tonga in the South Pacific. (Kyodo/Reuters)

The tsunami waves caused damage to boats as far away as New Zealand and Santa Cruz, Calif., but did not appear to cause any widespread damage. Snider said he anticipated the tsunami situation in the United States and elsewhere to continue improving.

Tsunami advisories were earlier issued for Canada, in four zones in coastal British Columbia — and in Japan, Chile, Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. Pacific coast. The U.S. Geological Survey estimated that the eruption caused the equivalent of a magnitude 5.8 earthquake. Scientists said tsunamis generated by volcanoes rather than earthquakes are relatively rare.

2 women in Peru swept away by waves

Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau, who chairs the New Zealand Tonga Business Council, said she hoped the relatively low level of the tsunami waves would have allowed most people to get to safety, although she worried about those living on islands closest to the volcano. She said she hadn't yet been able to contact her friends and family in Tonga.

"We are praying that the damage is just to infrastructure and people were able to get to higher land," she said.

People evacuate the coastline in Vina del Mar, Chile, following a tsunami advisory issued Saturday. (Rodrigo Garrido/Reuters)

Tonga gets its internet via an undersea cable from Suva, Fiji. All internet connectivity with Tonga was lost at about 6:40 p.m. local time on Saturday, said Doug Madory, director of internet analysis for the network intelligence firm Kentik.

On Tonga, which is home to about 105,000 people, video posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas and swirling around homes, a church and other buildings. A Twitter user identified as Dr. Faka'iloatonga Taumoefolau posted video showing waves crashing ashore.

Stay safe everyone 🇹🇴 <a href="https://t.co/OhrrxJmXAW">pic.twitter.com/OhrrxJmXAW</a> —@sakakimoana

"Can literally hear the volcano eruption, sounds pretty violent," he wrote, adding in a later post: "Raining ash and tiny pebbles, darkness blanketing the sky."

Following Saturday's eruption, residents in Hawaii, Alaska and along the U.S. Pacific coast were advised to move away from the coastline to higher ground.

In northern Peru's Lambayeque region, two women drowned after being swept away by "abnormal waves" following the eruption, authorities said. A dozen restaurants and a coastal street were also flooded along El Chaco beach in Paracas district.

The explosion of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, about 64 kilometres north of the Tongan capital of Nuku'alofa, was the latest in a series of dramatic eruptions. In late 2014 and early 2015, eruptions created a small new island and disrupted international air travel to the Pacific archipelago for several days.