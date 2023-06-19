What we know about the Titanic tourist vessel missing in the Atlantic

A rescue operation is underway deep in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean south of Newfoundland and Labrador for a submersible vessel that carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic.

The Canadian Coast Guard is assisting with the operation, which is being led by U.S. coast guard in Boston.

The underwater trip is operated by a company called OceanGate Expeditions, which confirmed one of its vessels, the Titan, was missing.

There are five people on board, according U.S. coast guard Rear Admiral John Mauger.

What do we know about the submersible?

The Titan is a carbon fibre and titanium submersible that is "lighter in weight and more cost-efficient to mobilize than any other deep-diving submersible," according to OceanGate.

It can dive to a depth of 4,000 metres.

It has been used on several expeditions, carrying five crew members to the wreck of the Titanic at 3,800 metres, according to the company.

Its dimensions are 6.7 metres long by 2.8 metres wide by 2.5 metres high. It weighs about 10,000 kilograms and can carry a payload of 685 kilograms.

It can take five passengers to The Titanic on the ocean floor, you can pilot it with a gaming controller...and it has a toilet.

How fast can it go?

It travels at a speed of three knots, or about 5.5 km/h, and can be operated in varying sea states.

It takes about two hours to descend to the Titanic wreck site.

The Titan that went missing Sunday 370 kilometres off the coast of Newfoundland had been launched by the Polar Prince, a ship owned by a local Mi'kmaw band.

The U.S. coast guard said the Polar Prince lost contact with Titan about an hour and 45 minutes after it began its descent.

How safe is it?

OceanGate says a series of sensors and other technology on board makes it possible to monitor the pressure inside the vessel as it descends and to "assess the integrity of the structure."

It says the system "provides early warning detection for the pilot with enough time to arrest the descent and safely return to surface."

How long can people survive on board?

According to OceanGate, in the event of an emergency, there is life support capability for five people on board the Titan for 96 hours, or four days.

How many times has the Titan gone to the Titanic wreck?

The company is currently operating its fifth Titanic "mission" of 2023, according to its website, which had been scheduled to start last week and finish on Thursday.

The Titan has made dozens of dives to the wreck site since 2019.