Ethiopian airstrikes in Tigray force UN flight to turn back

Ethiopian military airstrikes on Friday forced a United Nations humanitarian flight to abandon its landing in the capital of the country's Tigray region, according to two aid workers. If deliberate, the action would be a sharp escalation in the intimidation tactics that Ethiopian authorities have used against aid workers amid an intensifying, year-long war in Tigray.

The aid workers spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the information with the media. Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu said the airstrikes in the city of Mekele targeted a former military training centre now being used as a "battle network hub" by rival Tigray forces.

The spokesperson, along with a military spokesperson, didn't immediately respond to questions about the UN flight.

Ethiopia's government in recent months has accused some humanitarian groups of supporting the Tigray forces, and last month it expelled seven UN officials while accusing them without evidence of falsely inflating the scale of the Tigray crisis. Authorities also have subjected humanitarian workers on UN flights to intrusive searches while imposing what the UN has called a "de facto humanitarian blockade" on the region of some 6 million people.

Thousands killed in conflict

Thousands of people have been killed since November, when a political falling-out between the Tigray forces who long dominated the national government and the current administration of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed erupted in fighting.

Tigray's 6 million people are now under a government blockade, while Tigray forces in recent months have taken the fighting into the neighbouing Amhara and Afar regions. The United Nations says more than 2 million people are now displaced.

On Thursday, Ethiopia's government claimed to have carried out a successful strike against another military base used by the Tigray forces near Mekele, but Tigray forces spokesperson Getachew Reda asserted that air defences prevented the plane from hitting targets in the city.

An airstrike on Wednesday hit an industrial compound the government said was used by the Tigray forces to repair weapons. A Tigray spokesperson denied the site had military significance and said it was used to produce cars and tractors.

Two other airstrikes hit the city on Monday.

Tigray remains under a communications blackout, making it difficult to verify claims.

The strikes came amid reports of renewed heavy fighting in Amhara, despite repeated international calls for a ceasefire in the war. On Wednesday, spokesperson Getachew claimed advances had put the government-held towns of Dessie and Kombolcha "within artillery range," prompting alarm.

Dessie hosts a large number of displaced people who have fled fighting farther north.