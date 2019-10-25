California power utility admits it may have ignited fire in north despite shutdowns

California's biggest utility admitted its electrical equipment may have ignited a ruinous wildfire spreading across the state's wine country Friday, despite blackouts imposed across the region to prevent blazes.

The disclosure from Pacific Gas & Electric came as firefighters simultaneously battled flames in Northern and Southern California: the fire amid Sonoma County's vineyards, and a wind-whipped blaze that destroyed homes near Los Angeles.

The fire near the Northern California town of Geyserville burned at least 49 buildings and 65 square kilometres and prompted evacuation orders for some 2,000 people.

It was driven by the strong winds that had prompted PG&E to impose sweeping blackouts affecting a half-million people in Northern and Central California. Power was restored to most people by Thursday evening, PG&E said.

PG&E resorted to shut-offs after fallen power lines and other electrical equipment were blamed for several blazes in recent years that killed scores of people, burned thousands of homes and ran up billions of dollars in claims that drove the utility into bankruptcy.

However, PG&E said Thursday it didn't de-energize a 230,000-volt transmission line near Geyserville that malfunctioned minutes before the fire erupted. The company reported finding a "broken jumper" wire on a transmission tower Wednesday night.

A vehicle burns as a property is engulfed in flames near Geyserville early Friday. (Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images)

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson said it was too soon to know if the faulty equipment started the fire. He said the tower had been inspected four times in the past two years and appeared to have been in "excellent condition."

While the high winds in Northern California had died down by Friday, they were expected to pick up over the weekend, with gusts of 64 to 97 km/h in many places, and PG&E warned it may black out an even larger region.

50,000 under evacuation orders in south

Meanwhile, punishing Santa Ana winds that pushed wildfires into Los Angeles-area neighbourhoods — burning six homes and forcing tens of thousands to evacuation​​​​​​ — were expected to last through the weekend and could prompt more power shutoffs across the state.

The wind-whipped blazes broke out Thursday in the Santa Clarita area and the largest remained uncontained. As many as 50,000 people were under evacuation orders.

The fast-moving wildfire roared through California wine country early Thursday, as authorities warned of the imminent danger of more fires across much of the Golden State. (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)

The threat of hot, dry, winds driving flames far and wide was met with fleets of aircraft and hundreds of firefighters on the ground, who tried to protect homes where backyards were surrounded by trees and brush. In some places, they failed.

As hot embers flew, subdivision homes and rural ranch properties were damaged or destroyed in the Canyon Country area of Santa Clarita and in the nearby community of Castaic.

"We know of at least six but that number may rise," Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said.

Watch fast-moving fires set houses alight in Santa Clarita:

A wind-driven wildfire roared across a swath of northern California wine country on Thursday, prompting the evacuation of some 2,000 Sonoma County residents, including the entire town of Geyserville, where about a dozen homes were destroyed. 2:05

Some residents tried to fight the blaze with garden hoses.

In the rural areas, where at least two ranch houses burned, people rushed to rescue dozens of horses, donkeys, goats, a pig and even an emu.

No injuries were reported but fire officials say a firefighting helicopter was struck by a bird and its windshield damaged, forcing it out of the fight until Friday.

A vehicle lies destroyed by the flames of the Tick Fire while a SoCal Gas worker assesses the damage of a nearby home in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Thursday. (Christian Monterrosa/The Associated Press)

Southern California Edison, which cut power to more than 31,000 customers on Thursday, was considering additional power cuts to more than 386,000 customers.

The shutdowns were designed to prevent fierce winds from hurling branches into power lines or toppling them, sparking wildfires.

By nightfall, crews reported they had slowed the progress of the flames but the winds, accompanied by hot weather and bone-dry humidity, were expected to pick up overnight and possibly increase into Friday.