Theresa May to address Parliament as reports indicate Brexit vote could be delayed

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to address Parliament this afternoon, with media reports indicating the parliamentary vote set for Tuesday on her Brexit deal could be pulled after repeated warnings from lawmakers that the scale of the expected defeat could sink her government.

The address is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. GMT (10:30 a.m. ET).

May had convened a conference call with senior ministers on Monday to discuss what do with her compromise deal that allowed the United Kingdom to exit while staying in the EU's orbit.

While there was no official word on the vote, two sources told BBC News that it was being pulled. A Financial Times reporter said an official close to the cabinet had also confirmed the vote would be pulled.

May and her ministers had repeatedly insisted the vote would go ahead as planned. Her spokesperson briefed reporters on Monday and said there was no plan to pull the vote.

The uncertainty saw the sterling fell to the lowest level since June 2017.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn wasted no time in blasting the government.

"The government has decided Theresa May's Brexit deal is so disastrous that it has taken the desperate step of delaying its own vote at the eleventh hour," the Labour Party leader said in a statement.

"We don't have a functioning government ... Labour's alternative plan for a jobs first deal must take centre stage in any future talks with Brussels."

Nigel Dodds of Scotland's Democratic Unionist Party — which has helped keep May's Conservatives in power through a confidence and supply agreement — said in an interview the government is in "a shambles."

The report that May could cancel the vote came just hours after the top EU court ruled that Britain could cancel its notice to leave the bloc, due to happen March 29.

Three statements in the House of Commons today:<br>1) Prime Minister <a href="https://twitter.com/theresa_may?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@theresa_may</a> - Exiting the EU<br>2) <a href="https://twitter.com/CommonsLeader?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CommonsLeader</a> - Business Statement<br>3) <a href="https://twitter.com/SteveBarclay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SteveBarclay</a> - EU Exit: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Article50?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Article50</a><br>No urgent questions. <a href="https://t.co/34oa6cbSlF">pic.twitter.com/34oa6cbSlF</a> —@HouseofCommons

The uncertainty came hours after the European Union's top court ruled that the United Kingdom can unilaterally revoke its divorce notice, raising the hopes of pro-Europeans ahead of a crucial vote in the British parliament on Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce deal.

The Court of Justice said in an emergency judgment that London could revoke its Article 50 formal divorce notice with no penalty.

After May speaks in the House of Commons, it is expected that Stephen Barclay, the Brexit minister, will address the Court of Justice ruling.

Critics of May's deal say the ruling provides options — either to delay Brexit and renegotiate withdrawal terms, or cancel it if British voters change their minds.

Demonstrators hold placards and flags at the Brexit Betrayal Rally, a pro-Brexit rally, on Whitehall in London on Sunday. (Tim Ireland/Associated Press)

The timing of the ruling on the eve of the British parliamentary vote was not a coincidence: the court said it had ruled with unprecedented haste to ensure that British lawmakers would understand their options.

It also defied the EU's own executive, which had argued permission was needed from other EU states to stop Brexit. Britain could stay with no penalty, it ruled, despite some European leaders saying it should have to give up perks agreed over the years, such as a valuable rebate on its dues.

"The United Kingdom is free to revoke unilaterally the notification of its intention to withdraw from the EU," it said. "Such a revocation, decided in accordance with its own national constitutional requirements, would have the effect that the United Kingdom remains in the EU under terms that are unchanged."

Arriving to meet EU counterparts in Brussels, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt called the ruling "irrelevant." The majority of British voters, who decided in a 2016 referendum to leave the EU, would be "shocked and very angry" if Brexit were halted.

But Alyn Smith, a Scottish nationalist member of the European Parliament and one of the Brexit opponents who had brought the case to the top EU court in Luxembourg, said the ruling "sends a clear message to UK MPs ahead of tomorrow's vote that there is a way out of this mess."

The future of Brexit remains deeply uncertain as dozens of lawmakers — both those who back a cleaner break with the EU and those who want closer ties — have publicly promised to vote down May's divorce deal.

Another referendum offers no guarantees

Opponents say the deal could keep Britain subject to some EU rules indefinitely, even after it gives up its influence over setting them. May's government says the terms are the only way to exit while protecting the supply chains of British business. Both Brussels and London say there is no scope to renegotiate.

In the June 23, 2016 referendum, 17.4 million voters, or 52 per cent, backed Brexit while 16.1 million, or 48 per cent, backed staying. Polls suggest a re-run would still be close, although some older voters, who mainly voted to leave, have died and young people who mostly want to stay have reached voting age.

Campaigners hoping to stop Brexit have been buoyed in recent weeks as May herself warned that if her deal was defeated then the United Kingdom could face either a no deal Brexit or no Brexit at all.

Both May's ruling Conservatives and the main opposition Labour Party are publicly committed to carrying out Brexit. But a no-deal Brexit is seen as so disruptive that parliament would be under strong pressure to block it.

A growing number of backbench members of parliament says the only way out may be a new referendum, an option publicly backed by three of the four living former prime ministers.

Michael Gove, the most prominent Brexit campaigner in the British government, said the ruling "doesn't alter either the referendum vote or the clear intention of the government to leave on March 29."

"We don't want to stay in the EU," Gove, who serves as environment minister, told BBC Radio. "We voted very clearly. 17.4 million people sent a clear message that we wanted to leave the European Union and that also means leaving the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.