Theresa May expected to offer her job for Brexit deal as lawmakers prepare to vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected on Wednesday to indicate a date for quitting as the price for getting her twice-defeated Brexit deal ratified, while Parliament tries to select its own alternative from a multiple-choice list of options.

As the United Kingdom's three-year Brexit crisis spins towards its finale, it is still uncertain how, when or even if it will leave the European Union, though May hopes to bring her deal back to Parliament later this week.

With British politics at fever pitch, lawmakers on Wednesday grab control to have so-called indicative votes on Brexit, with options ranging from a much closer post-exit alignment with the EU to leaving without a deal or revoking the divorce papers.

Just two days before the United Kingdom had been originally due to leave the EU on March 29, some of the most influential Brexit-supporting rebels, such as Jacob Rees-Mogg, have now reluctantly fallen in behind May's deal.

The price for May may be her job.

She is expected to indicate a date for her departure at a showdown with Conservative Party lawmakers at a meeting of the 1922 Committee in Westminster at around 1 p.m. ET. The 1922 Committee consists of all back-benching Conservative MPs and carries considerable influence over the party's leadership.

Before that, the House of Commons is scheduled to debate the various alternatives, after which lawmakers will be asked to vote for all of the options they could accept. The most popular ideas will move to a second vote on Monday in hopes of finding one option that can command a majority.

Lawmakers will vote at 3 p.m. ET on a ballot paper for as many proposals as they wish. Results will be announced after 5 p.m. ET.

The debate comes two days after lawmakers took control of the parliamentary agenda away from the government amid concern May was unwilling to compromise.

May has said she will consider the outcome of the "indicative votes," though she has refused to be bound by the result.

The uncertainty around Brexit, the United Kingdom's most significant political and economic move since the Second World War, has left allies and investors aghast.

Opponents fear Brexit will divide the West as it grapples with both the unconventional U.S. presidency of Donald Trump and growing assertiveness from Russia and China.

Vote on alternatives

Supporters say while the divorce might bring some short-term instability, in the longer term it will allow the United Kingdom to thrive if cut free from what they cast as a doomed experiment in European unity.

May's deal, an attempt to soothe the divide of the 2016 referendum by leaving the formal structures of the EU while preserving close economic and security ties, was defeated in Parliament by 149 votes on March 12 and by 230 votes on Jan. 15.

Protesters demonstrate near the House of Parliament in London on Tuesday, as fighting over the troubled Brexit process continued. (Frank Augstein/Associated Press)

It is unclear if Parliament's attempt to find an alternative will produce a majority. Options to be voted on also include a public vote on any deal or an enhanced Norway-style deal.

Brexit supporters fear the entire divorce is at risk. The government could try to ignore the votes, though if May's deal fails then an election could be the only way to avoid Parliament's alternative proposal.

She still hopes to get her deal, struck with the EU in November after more than two years of negotiation, approved.

To succeed, May needs at least 75 lawmakers to come over — dozens of rebels in her Conservative Party, some opposition Labour Party lawmakers and the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which props up her minority government.

"I am now willing to support it if the Democratic Unionist Party does," Rees-Mogg wrote in the Daily Mail. "The numbers in Parliament make it clear that all the other potential outcomes are worse and an awkward reality needs to be faced."

'They are Europeans'

Meanwhile, the chief of the EU Council said the bloc should be open to welcome Britain at the European Parliament's May 23-26 election even as it prepares to leave.

Referring to recent protests and petitions by pro-EU groups in Britain, EU Council President Donald Tusk told legislators Wednesday: "They may feel they are not sufficiently represented by the U.K. Parliament but they must feel that are represented by you in this chamber. Because they are Europeans."

He said it is "unacceptable" to think, as some do, that Britain should not take part in EU business as the country prepares to leave.

"You cannot betray the six million people who signed a petition to revoke Article 50 — the one million people who marched for a people's vote or the increasing majority of people who want to remain in the European Union."