'Thank you, Mr. President'

U.S. President Donald Trump surprises the crowd at the state of the union address by introducing Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan opposition leader who has been trying to oust President Nicolas Maduro for the past year and whom the U.S., Canada and other countries consider the rightful president.
Social Sharing
U.S. President Donald Trump surprises the crowd at the state of the union address by introducing Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan opposition leader who has been trying to oust President Nicolas Maduro for the past year and whom the U.S., Canada and other countries consider the rightful president. 1:10