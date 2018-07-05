10 dead, dozens missing after Thailand tourist boat capsizes

Thai divers scoured the wreckage of a boat with Chinese tourists that sank in a storm off the resort island of Phuket, as the death toll rose to 10 with about 45 others missing on Friday, officials said.

Nine bodies of Chinese tourists were being brought to Phuket, where authorities had already confirmed the death of another Chinese man.

Rescued people sit on a fishing boat. Dozens remain missing. (Reuters via Reuters TV)

Some of the bodies were found by divers who entered the wreck Friday and others were floating in the water, said navy official Narong Aurabhakdi.

The boat was carrying 105 people, including 93 tourists, 11 crew and one tour guide when it toppled in five-metre-high waves on Thursday evening. At least 12 of the injured were hospitalized.

Second boat capsizes

The incident comes as rescuers, also led by Thai navy divers, struggle to extract 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in the country's far north, where they've been trapped since June 23.

Another boat also overturned off Phuket on Thursday. Officials said all 42 on board have been rescued.

Thai rescue personnel move a passenger on a stretcher at Chalong pier in Phuket on Friday. The boat capsized as high winds whipped up rough seas. (Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty Images)

Jin Yilin, consul-general of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, said a delegation from the Chinese Foreign Ministry is on the way to Thailand.

Thai media showed photos of rescued people in large rubber life rafts at sea, with fishing boats and churning water in the background. The images also showed survivors being lifted from the rafts and sitting in life jackets amid ropes on the deck of what appears to be a fishing trawler.

12 boats forced to stay docked

Phuket officials had earlier issued a warning of severe weather until Tuesday, including heavy rain and winds.

"All agencies are co-operating in their search at this time," Phuket Gov. Norraphat Plodthong said. "We have given warnings ... but the winds are strong."

In this photo released by the Thailand Royal Police, rescued tourists from a boat that sank are helped onto a pier Thursday, on the island of Phuket. (Thailand Royal Police via AP)

He said officials would consider whether to ban boats from going to sea during strong winds.

Thai PBS television reported late Thursday that 12 boats with 263 passengers in all had been forced by the weather to stay docked at Racha island, a popular diving spot about an hour's boat ride from Phuket.

They said they were providing food, shelter and water to the people, and if the weather did not clear, larger boats belonging to the navy would be sent to retrieve them.