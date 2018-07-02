Skip to Main Content
12 youth soccer players, coach found 'with signs of life' in Thai cave after 9 days
Rescue teams in Thailand have found 12 missing boys and their assistant coach inside a cave complex and they were showing "signs of life" nine days after going missing, Chiang Rai province's governor said on Monday.

Team went missing in cave complex in northern Thailand

Members of a Thai rescue team can be seen on Monday, walking inside the cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing in northern Thailand. (Tham Luang Rescue Operation Center via AP)

"Thai navy seals have found all 13 with signs of life," Narongsak Osatanakorn told reporters.

There had been an international search since the group went missing inside the Tham Luang cave.

On Sunday, searchers speculated that the boys, ages 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old coach had found refuge atop an elevated rock mound to escape an increase in water due to heavy rains.

The rescue operation is dangerous, Osatanakorn told reporters.

"There are still a lot of risks. If they go in without enough air to breath or the tunnel closes down, there is still a risk. We need to do more preparation."

With files from CBC News

