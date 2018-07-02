12 youth soccer players, coach found 'with signs of life' in Thai cave after 9 days

Rescue teams in Thailand have found 12 missing boys and their assistant coach inside a cave complex, and they were showing "signs of life" nine days after going missing, Chiang Rai province's governor said on Monday.

"Thai navy seals have found all 13 with signs of life," Narongsak Osatanakorn told reporters.

There had been an international search since the group went missing inside the Tham Luang cave.

On Sunday, searchers speculated that the boys, ages 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old coach had found refuge atop an elevated rock mound to escape an increase in water due to heavy rains.

The rescue operation is dangerous, Osatanakorn told reporters.

"There are still a lot of risks. If they go in without enough air to breath or the tunnel closes down, there is still a risk. We need to do more preparation."