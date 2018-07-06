Inflatable tubes? Watertight pouches? Anxious Twitterverse pitches ideas to rescue Thai team

The mission to rescue the 12 young soccer players and their coach in Chiang Rai, Thailand, has captured the world's attention since the group went missing on June 23 and was found trapped in a cave nine days later.

On social media, people across the world are expressing their support for the increasingly desperate effort and are even pitching solutions as Thai rescuers race to pump water out of the partially flooded Tham Luang cave system before a week of expected rainfall.

The rescue of those boys from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Thailand?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Thailand</a> can do more for world peace relations than anything else! Let’s go humanity!✊🏾💯✊🏻⛑🌍🌏🌎<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Thailandcave?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Thailandcave</a> —@MannwellGlenn <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThailandCaveRescue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThailandCaveRescue</a> Praying for good weather , the safety of the boys, coach and rescuers .RIP to the ex Navy Seal ❤️ who lost his life trying to save 13 others. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/prayingforsuccessfulrescue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#prayingforsuccessfulrescue</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThaiCaveBoys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThaiCaveBoys</a> —@yoonsy Say a Prayer for the 12 Thai boys and their Football Coach trapped in the Tham Luang Cave in Thailand. Pray that they will be safely brought to safety. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThaiCaveRescue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThaiCaveRescue</a> 🙏🏾 <a href="https://t.co/zPxgsI03bC">pic.twitter.com/zPxgsI03bC</a> —@JudithAMDenton

The timeline for the rescue remains unclear as officials continue to monitor water levels. Authorities are exploring several options, including finding other entrances to the cave and teaching the boys to dive — most of the group reportedly cannot swim.

CBC reported that as of Friday, the boys, ages 11 to 16, were not ready to dive. Oxygen levels are decreasing because of the number of rescue workers in the cave.

People following the developments online have offered alternative suggestions to diving, including, for example, deploying inflatable tubes.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Thailand?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Thailand</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Thailandcave?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Thailandcave</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThaiCaveRescue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThaiCaveRescue</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/thaicave?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#thaicave</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CaveRescue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CaveRescue</a><br>just an idea. Inflatable tunnel, tough pvc/vinyl nylon, with simple zip lock airlocks at each end. You can take them through the tunnel rolled like a hose, inflate them and you use them to get them out, or in sections <a href="https://t.co/Uehex8ZazU">pic.twitter.com/Uehex8ZazU</a> —@WangArboghast <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/thailandcaverescue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#thailandcaverescue</a> what about running a long inflatable tube through the tricky parts, harness the kids up and (gently) drag them out through it one by one? Surely less risky than diving? <a href="https://t.co/ucjQzSD0IL">pic.twitter.com/ucjQzSD0IL</a> —@adavewhite

Matt Mandziuk, a professional cave-diving instructor in St. Catharines, Ont., with 18 years' experience, said not all ideas suggested on social media, however well-meaning, are helpful or feasible.

He says a dry tunnel made up of inflatable tubes would be "the most amazing thing in the world," but it's probably not a realistic option.

"I don't know how they would do that," he said. "But that would be fantastic."

Hello from South Africa. My landlord came up with the following idea of rescue. Don't know how else I can send this msg, best of luck <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Thailandcave?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Thailandcave</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/thailandcaverescue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#thailandcaverescue</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jso10Lk0Fa">pic.twitter.com/Jso10Lk0Fa</a> —@wilburlikesmith My uncle came up with this idea maybe it could help? to help the team it’s made of Aluminium and rounded, torpedo shaped. It would need to be weighted to sit mid water, not floating, to allow the divers to steer it along the narrow passageway <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Thailandcave?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Thailandcave</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/thailandcaverescue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#thailandcaverescue</a> <a href="https://t.co/96zF51k7Cb">pic.twitter.com/96zF51k7Cb</a> —@ocallaga "Someone has to invent and fast some kind of capsule or submarine to extract the boys one by one mechanically" I'd said <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThamLuang?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThamLuang</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThamLuangCave?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThamLuangCave</a>... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Thailandcave?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Thailandcave</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThailandCaveRescue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThailandCaveRescue</a> and now thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/VernonBridges10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VernonBridges10</a> we find portable hyperbaric stretchers are already invented.. <a href="https://t.co/GKVyLQepQr">https://t.co/GKVyLQepQr</a> —@subyroy

Another suggestion on Twitter was to sedate members of the team while rescue divers swim them to safety. The theory being that sedatives can produce a relaxing effect, slow breathing and help prevent panic.

Would sedation be of use? similar to endoscopy procedure. <br>prevent panic / slow breathing. two divers per boy. pull/push. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Thailand?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Thailand</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Thailandcave?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Thailandcave</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThaiCaveRescue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThaiCaveRescue</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/thaicave?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#thaicave</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CaveRescue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CaveRescue</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThaiCaveRescue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThaiCaveRescue</a> —@dieselelkins

But Mandziuk says that option is too risky. Irregular breathing is a common way divers injure themselves.

"They can basically over pressurize their lungs and rupture their lungs if they don't have somebody there deflating their lungs for them as they are going shallower," Mandziuk said.

Tech billionaire and inventor Elon Musk weighed in on social media and sent a team of engineers to aid in the rescue mission after the death of a former Thai SEAL diver, Saman Gunan, on Friday. Gunan died after losing consciousness underwater while delivering extra oxygen tanks to the cave.

Musk took to Twitter to suggest creating an airtight, inflatable tunnel.

Maybe worth trying: insert a 1m diameter nylon tube (or shorter set of tubes for most difficult sections) through cave network & inflate with air like a bouncy castle. Should create an air tunnel underwater against cave roof & auto-conform to odd shapes like the 70cm hole. —@elonmusk

Jill Heinerth, explorer in residence at the Royal Canadian Geographical Society west of Ottawa, says potential solutions need to be evaluated based on risk and feasibility.

"A diverse, open-minded team is critical to success," she said in an email. "Elon Musk has money, gear, an imagination and a belief that nothing is impossible. His input might sound crazy to some, but could foster successful ideas and collaboration with others."

As officials decide upon the best way to rescue the team and their coach, messages of hope continue to be posted online.

Mario Sepulveda, one of the 33 miners trapped underground in the Chilean mining accident in 2010, shared this video on Twitter.

Con la ayuda y fuerza del gobierno de Tailandia y el mundo entero! Oremos por esos 12 Niños que salgan lo más pronto posible! Hago un llamado a todos los que a nosotros también nos recataron no podemos dejarlos solos!! <a href="https://t.co/FGcGF8qEaa">pic.twitter.com/FGcGF8qEaa</a> —@SuperMarioChile

Translated from Spanish, the description says: "With the help and strength of the Thai government and the whole world! Let us pray for those 12 children to leave as soon as possible!"