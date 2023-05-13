Thai voters could drive out pro-military party in pivotal vote Sunday

The cheers from the crowd were irrepressible at a large Pheu Thai Party rally in Chiang Mai in the final days of Thailand's general election campaign, just as polls widely indicate the largest opposition party's candidate for prime minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is poised to potentially unseat the incumbent former army chief.

It would be a triumphant return for the country's most famous political family, after Paetongtarn's exiled father Thaksin was ousted from power in a coup d'etat in 2006.

His various political parties have won the most seats in every Thai election since 2001, but those wins were either quashed by the military establishment aligned with the monarchy or the parties were dissolved.

But with voting day approaching on Sunday, this election is shaping up to be a once-in-a-generation battle to oust Thailand's pro-military government and bring democratic reforms to a country that's endured nearly a decade of military rule, following another coup in 2014.

Supporters of the Pheu Thai Party wave banners and listen to candidate speeches in Chiang Mai, ahead of the general election on May 14. (Salimah Shivji/CBC)

A second, more progressive pro-democratic party, Move Forward, is also surging in the polls, galvanizing young Thai voters with calls for an overhaul of the country's political structure and military dominance, even going so far as to propose a rethink of the sweeping power of Thailand's monarchy, a once-taboo topic.

The Pheu Thai party has been more evasive in its stance on curtailing the monarchy, preferring to focus on the push for democracy, but it still commands large crowds at rallies, and is a widely popular choice among rural and working-class voters.

"We will together bring back democracy," Shinawatra has told campaign rally after campaign rally.

"Vote for Pheu Thai in a landslide," she exhorted the crowd at another rally, before the 36-year old gave birth to a baby boy on May 1 and briefly halted her campaigning duties.

Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 36, daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, gestures as she attends a major rally event ahead of the upcoming election in Bangkok on Friday. (Jorge Silva/REUTERS)

Why a landslide matters

At the rally on Wednesday before Election Day in Chiang Mai, the Pheu Thai Party's historic heartland where its rural base is located, the enthusiasm for the Shinawatra political dynasty was unwavering.

"I love Thaksin," 55-year old Nikom Mahawong said with a big grin, showing off the red t-shirt he was wearing, with Paetongtarn Shinawatra's face on it.

"I think she will be a good leader. She will bring Thailand to a better place," he said.

Other supporters were also keen to see Shinawatra take power.

"I've always had faith in the Pheu Thai Party," said Wichapat Siraksa, 43. "I want them to push Thailand forward," she added. "I want Pheu Thai to win by a landslide."

Nikom Mahawong, a big Thaksin Shinawatra fan, attends a Pheu Thai Party rally in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, in the week leading up to what observers are calling the most pivotal Thai election in a generation. (Salimah Shivji/CBC)

Complex election rules in the country, implemented after the coup, mean the pro-democratic parties would need a sweeping landslide win to overcome the system that's skewed in favour of pro-military candidates.

The junta appointed 250 senators who, along with Parliament's lower house, vote on who becomes prime minister. They're expected to overwhelmingly support pro-military candidates, as they did in the last election in 2019, which voting watchdog groups described as "heavily tilted" to benefit the military junta.

Calls for structural reform

It's system that infuriates the young voters flocking to a Move Forward event in Bangkok on May 9, to promote marriage equality and gay rights.

While some spoke of concerns about election rigging, others were more optimistic about the prospect of democratic reforms coming to Thailand.

"The Move Forward party, it's a new party and it brings our hope back," said 18-year old Supanid Phumithanes, who will be voting for the first time on Sunday.

"This time I want to see the real people who want to do something better for Thailand…. A whole new government," she added.

Her friend, Patita Wattananupong, 19 and also a first-time voter, nodded vehemently in agreement, saying that a few years ago, she had little hope that change would come to her country but that her "hope now is greater and greater."

In 2020, after an earlier incarnation of the Move Forward Party was dissolved, pro-democracy protests erupted, with tens of thousands of young people taking to the streets to demand change. The government crushed the movement, responding with mass arrests before the demonstrations fizzled as the pandemic raged.

Thailand's government clamped down on the youth-led anti-government protests in 2020 with mass arrests, although some demonstrations continued into the following year, like this one in Bangkok on March 24, 2021. The Constitutional Court eventually ruled that demands for reform of the Thai monarchy were unconstitutional and ordered an end to all movements. (Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images)

Pinda Puropakanonda, 32, told CBC News that Thai "society is broken." She said people have now "woken up from the narrative that they've been told all their lives, how they should respect the monarchy."

The incumbent prime minister, Prayuth Chan-o-cha, a former army chief who led the 2014 military coup, directly addressed the surge of support for structural reform at a campaign rally two days ahead of Sunday's vote.

"We do not want change that will overturn the country," Chan-o-cha said. "Do you know what kind of damage it would do? We cannot suddenly change all at once because we don't know what lies on the side."

There is still support for the conservative military establishment, particularly among the older generation.

"I love Prayuth's party. They love the king and love the nation," Muay Sae-Ue, 77, told CBC News moments after she warmly greeted the local conservative candidate outside her fresh egg stall in Bangkok's old town.

She feels that the younger generation doesn't like the King and that "will bring our country down."

Muay Sae-Ue, 77, has been running her fresh egg stall in Bangkok since she was a child. She is a supporter of incumbent prime minister and former army chief Prayuth Chan-o-cha, because he loves 'the king and the nation.' (Salimah Shivji/CBC)

'That's enough'

For political scientist Thitinan Pongsudhirak, the "rise and red-hot momentum" of Move Forward is a game-changer that's made this election more consequential than ever.

Pongsudhirak thinks the war over which party can be more populist is over, and the new political battleground that demands attention is deep, structural reform of Thailand's institutions: the military stranglehold on power, the judiciary's role in maintaining the status quo, and the dominant monarchy.

"The democratic process in Thailand has always been crooked, suppressed, subverted. And now some people are saying that that's enough," said the professor of politics and international relations at Chulalongkorn University.

Political scientist Thitinan Pongsudhirak rates this election as unlike any other Thailand has seen because of the progressive parties forcing issues like reforms to the monarchy's power to the fore. (Salimah Shivji/CBC)

The big question is what will happen after the vote: whether the pro-democratic parties will be able to form government if they win big, or whether the military establishment will move against them.

"I think a military coup would be the last resort," Pongsudhirak said, because it would be difficult to rationalize and explain to the rest of the world.

"Short of a coup itself, we've seen party dissolution, so they might go there again," he speculated. But if that happens, "you can bet that the [young supporters] will rise up and you'll see them in the streets," Pongsudhirak added.

"If [the military establishment] is hunkering down for another fight … then we'll see more tension and confrontation, as we've seen over the last two decades."