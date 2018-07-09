Thai cave rescue: See some of the challenges divers faced

After a three-day operation, divers have rescued all 12 boys and their soccer coach from a treacherous Thai cave complex. But the process wasn't easy, with extreme danger for the divers and the constant risk that heavy rain could make things even harder.

Thai officials — who were working alongside international experts — said minimizing the risk was key. To get a sense of the vast distances divers need to cover, and a sense of the tough terrain, check out the two graphics below.

Ivan Karadzic was part of the dive team that rescued boys and soccer coach trapped in cave 7:11

Expert divers have been essential to the operation, which was launched after the boys and their 25-year-old coach became trapped in the kilometres-long Tham Luang cave they were exploring on June 23. Two British divers first found the "Wild Boars," as they were known by their soccer team's name, deep inside the cave system.

A former Thai Navy SEAL diver, who was bringing in extra oxygen tanks, died while working on the rescue effort.

For the most of the rescue operation, reports suggest that two divers were assigned to each boy — one at the front who was tethered to the boy, and one bringing up the rear.

(CBC)

Being trapped in a flooded cave is something most people will never live through. But for those who do, it's a terrifying, stressful ordeal. One caver, Jason Storie, said that when he was stuck in a B.C. cave with a friend for 18 hours back in 2015, he reconciled himself to the fact that he might die while he was in there.

He and his friend Andrew Munoz both made it out, and he said he was thinking of the young boys and coach who were living through a much longer, much harsher ordeal. Storie said having the support of their teammates may have helped them cope, and that he hoped they were able to hold on to some optimism.

"When your mind is going to the darkest places, it helps to keep things light," he said. "But it's hard."

Hear from Andrew Munoz and Jason Storie about what it's like to be stuck in a flooded cave.