Thai cave rescuer dies from lack of oxygen
Breaking

Thai authorities say a former navy SEAL working to rescue boys trapped in cave has died from lack of oxygen.

12 boys and 1 adult still trapped in partially flooded cave

The Associated Press ·
Rescue workers are seen at Tham Luang cave area as operations continue for the 12 boys and their coach trapped at the cave at Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on Thursday. (Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images)

SEAL commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew told a news conference Friday morning that the rescuer was working in a volunteer capacity and died during an overnight mission in which he was placing oxygen canisters.
 
Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from a flooded cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23.

More to come

