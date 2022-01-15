FBI, police responding to reported hostage-taking at Texas synagogue

Authorities say a man apparently took hostages on Saturday during services at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas.

The Colleyville Police Department tweeted on Saturday afternoon that it was conducting SWAT operations at the address of Congregation Beth Israel.

FBI Dallas spokesperson Katie Chaumont said an FBI SWAT team was also at the scene and that crisis negotiators had been communicating with someone inside the synagogue. But she could not say whether the person was armed and she declined to describe what the person had said to authorities, citing operational sensitivity.

Police were first called to the synagogue at about 11 a.m. local time and people were evacuated from the surrounding neighbourhood soon after that, Chaumont said.

There have been no reported injuries, she said, and authorities weren't certain how many people were in the synagogue.

"It's an evolving situation, and we have a lot of law enforcement personnel on scene," Chaumont said.

Law enforcement shut down access to the roads surrounding the synagogue on Saturday afternoon.

The services were being live streamed on the synagogue's Facebook page for a time.

Colleyville, a community of about 26,000 people, is about 23 kilometres northeast of Fort Worth.