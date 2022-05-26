Police face questions over response to Uvalde school shooting

Law enforcement authorities faced questions and criticism Thursday over how much time elapsed before they stormed a Texas elementary school classroom and put a stop to the rampage by a gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers.

Investigators were also unable to say with any certainty whether an armed school district security officer outside Robb Elementary in the town of Uvalde exchanged fire with the attacker, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

The motive for the massacre — the nation's deadliest school shooting since Newtown, Conn., a decade ago — remained under investigation, with authorities saying the shooter had no known criminal or mental health history.

During the siege, frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the school, according to witnesses.

"Go in there! Go in there!" women shouted at the officers soon after the attack began, said Juan Carranza, 24, who watched the scene from outside a house across the street.

A police vehicle is seen on Tuesday parked near a truck believed to belong to the gunman in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting. Officials have said there is uncertainty about the timeline of the shooting, as well as questions about the police response. (Marco Bello/Reuters)

Timeline of attack uncertain

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said Wednesday that 40 minutes to an hour elapsed from when the shooter opened fire on the school security officer to when the tactical team shot him.

"The bottom line is law enforcement was there," McCraw said. "They did engage immediately. They did contain him in the classroom."

But a department spokesperson said Thursday that authorities were still working to clarify the timeline of the attack, uncertain whether that period of 40 minutes to an hour began when the shooter reached the school or earlier, when he shot his grandmother at home.

WATCH | Public supports some gun control, but political challenges remain: Big cultural shift necessary to address gun violence in U.S., not just laws: David Frum Duration 8:52 "The abundance of guns is so extreme...the problem is so vast, it is hard at this point to imagine what small intervention could make a difference - only a big cultural shift," says The Atlantic's David Frum on the prospect of meaningful action to address gun violence in the U.S.

"Right now we do not have an accurate or confident timeline to provide to say the gunman was in the school for this period," Lt. Christopher Olivarez told CNN.

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz did not give a timeline but said repeatedly that the tactical officers from his agency who arrived at the school did not hesitate. He said they moved quickly to enter the building, lining up in a "stack" behind an agent holding up a shield.

"What we wanted to make sure is to act quickly, act swiftly, and that's exactly what those agents did," Ortiz told Fox News.

But a law enforcement official said that once in the building, the Border Patrol agents had trouble breaching the classroom door and had to get a staff member to open the room with a key. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk publicly about the investigation.

'More could have been done,' grieving parent says

Olivarez said investigators were trying to establish whether the classroom was, in fact, locked or barricaded in some way.

Javier Cazares, whose fourth grade daughter, Jacklyn Cazares, was killed in the attack, said he raced to the school when he heard about the shooting, arriving while police were still gathered outside.

Upset that police were not moving in, he raised the idea of charging into the school with several other bystanders.

"Let's just rush in because the cops aren't doing anything like they are supposed to," he said. "More could have been done."

"They were unprepared," Cazares added.

LISTEN | A Sandy Hook parent discusses grief and frustration: Front Burner 20:06 A Sandy Hook mother on another school shooting On Tuesday, an 18-year-old shooter barricaded himself in an elementary school classroom in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers. This, nearly 10 years after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. In the years between the shootings, no meaningful national legislation on gun control has passed in the United States. Veronique De La Rosa's son Noah was the youngest victim at Sandy Hook. She tells Jayme Poisson that she had hoped what happened at her son's school would be a watershed, but that now, "it's become painfully obvious that thoughts and prayers are not the way out of every single one of these tragedies."

Carranza had watched from across the street as the suspect crashed his truck into a ditch outside the school, grabbed his AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and shot at two people outside a funeral home, who ran away uninjured.

Olivarez told CNN that the school security officer outside was armed and that initial reports said he and Ramos exchanged gunfire, "but right now we're trying to corroborate that information."

Carranza said the officers should have entered the school sooner.

"There were more of them," he said. "There was just one of him."

Grandmother spoke with neighbour after shooting

Before attacking the school, Ramos shot and wounded his grandmother at the home they shared.

Neighbour Gilbert Gallegos, 82, who lives across the street and has known the family for decades, said he was puttering in his yard when he heard the shots.

Gallegos said he saw a car racing away from the house: "He spun out, I mean fast, spraying gravel in the air."

The grandmother soon emerged from the house, covered in blood.

"She says, 'Berto, this is what he did. He shot me,' " he recalled.

Gallegos said he had heard no arguments before or after the shots, and knew of no history of bullying or abuse within the house.