A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol while wearing a holstered handgun, a helmet and body armour was sentenced on Monday to 87 months in prison. The sentence of just over seven years is the longest imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases.

Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members of the Texas Three Percenters militia group that he planned to drag U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the Capitol building by her ankles, "with her head hitting every step on the way down," according to a court filing.

Reffitt was the first person to go on trial for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, in which supporters of then president Donald Trump halted the joint session of Congress in an attempt to prevent them from certifying Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.

