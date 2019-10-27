2 killed, 14 wounded in off-campus party shooting in Texas

A sheriff's official says two people were killed and 14 others wounded in a shooting at an off-campus party in Texas.

The shooting took place just before midnight Saturday in Greenville at a venue where at least 750 people had gathered for a homecoming celebration, Buddy Oxford, chief deputy of the Hunt County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooter remains at large, Oxford said at a media briefing early Sunday.

A Texas A&M University-Commerce spokesperson has confirmed there was a shooting, around 24 kilometres southwest of the campus. University police tweeted that there was an incident "that may or may not have involved students at this time."

The event was a homecoming party, but wasn't a school-sanctioned event, Oxford and university officials said.

He said the shooting began around 15 minutes after deputies arrived outside the venue, responding to reports of illegal parking. Deputies heard gunshots coming from the back of the building, but could not tell whether the shots were fired from inside or outside, Oxford said.

Officers found the two people who had been killed inside the building, he said, and 14 others sought treatment of were hospitalized for various injuries. He didn't have a description of the shooter, for whom officers were still searching early Sunday morning.

Oxford did not have information on the severity of injuries.