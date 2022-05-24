At least 15 people are dead after a shooting at a Texas elementary school, officials said Tuesday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said 14 students and a teacher were killed in the shooting in Uvalde, about 135 kilometres west of San Antonio.

Abbott said the suspect, an 18-year-old man who lived in Uvalde, was also dead.

Hospital officials said earlier 13 children were taken by ambulance or bus to Uvalde Memorial Hospital.

The health of those children is unclear, as is whether they are now among those killed.

Another hospital, University Hospital in San Antonio, said earlier a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.

Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is evacuated by law enforcement personnel after a shooting on Tuesday. (Marco Bello/Reuters)

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrolment of just under 600 students. Earlier, the district had said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.