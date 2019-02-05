Tens of thousands attend papal Mass on Arabian peninsula

Tens of thousands of Catholics and several thousand Muslims attended an unprecedented public celebration of Mass on Tuesday by Pope Francis, the first pontiff in history to visit the Arabian peninsula.

About 135,000 worshippers gathered in Zayed Sports City stadium in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, to see the Pope, who is in the Gulf Arab country to promote inter-faith dialogue.

"For me as a Christian, this is one of the most important days of my life," said Thomas Tijo, a 44-year-old from India's southern state of Kerala, who lives in the U.A.E. and travelled by bus in the early hours to get to the stadium.

"We are a long way from home and this is like a comforting blanket. I will listen very carefully to what the Pope says," he said, holding his three-year-old son, Marcus, and remembering seeing Pope John Paul in Kerala in 1986 as a boy.

The U.A.E. is home to about half of the 2 million expatriate Catholics living on the Arabian peninsula, home to the birthplace of Islam in neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

Thousands of people cheering and waving Vatican flags lined the entrance to the stadium, with the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the distance.

In addition to the Mass, the Pope also participated in a conference on inter-religious dialogue sponsored the Emirates-based Muslim Council of Elders, an initiative that seeks to counter religious fanaticism by promoting a moderate brand of Islam. (Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press)

Catholics from about 100 nations were expected to attend the Mass, along with about 4,000 Muslims, including government officials, organizers said.

The Pope, who arrived on Sunday at the invitation of Abu Dhabi's crown prince, has used the visit to condemn regional wars, including that in Yemen, and to call for greater co-operation between Christians and Muslims.

He entered the stadium in a white open top jeep to roars from the crowd. People wearing white baseball caps emblazoned with the visit logo packed the stadium stands and snapped pictures on their smartphones.

The Mass was "a moment of divinity that will stay with me forever," said Josephine Periera, a 68-year-old retired teacher who had travelled from the Indian Ocean nation of Sri Lanka to attend.

The Mass commemorates Jesus' Last Supper with his apostles on the night before he died. Catholics believe the communion host and wine become the body and blood of Christ when consecrated by a priest during the Mass.

In his homily, delivered in Italian and translated into Arabic with English subtitles on giant screens, Francis made a direct reference to the sufferings many endure.

"It is most certainly not easy for you to live far from home, missing the affection of your loved ones, and perhaps also feeling uncertainty about the future," he said. "But the Lord is faithful and does not abandon his people."

Francis also told his flock — many of them poor, manual labourers — that they need not build great "superhuman" works to be faithful.

Priests and diplomats describe the U.A.E. as one of the least restrictive environments in the Gulf for Christian worship, which is allowed in church compounds with special licenses.

But, like other Gulf states, it outlaws unsanctioned religious gatherings and non-Muslims must not proselytize.

Newspapers in Saudi Arabia, where churches are banned, ran pictures of Francis's meetings with the grand imam of Egypt's Al-Azhar mosque in Abu Dhabi on Monday and Abu Dhabi's crown prince and Dubai's ruler.